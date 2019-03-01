Annual Performance Devotional showcases BYU music groups

In lieu of a traditional devotional or forum, the Marriot Center will be turned from a pulpit for speakers to a stage for BYU’s School of Music choirs and orchestras.

On Tuesday, March 5 at 11:05 a.m., BYU will be hosting its annual Performance Devotional highlighting multiple musical groups on BYU’s campus.

According to Laura Holt, the Office Manager for the School of Music, the groups performing include the BYU Philharmonic Orchestra, BYU Singers, Concert Choir, Men’s Chorus, and Women’s Chorus.

Associate Professor and Division Coordinator Rosalind Hall said the Performance Devotional is a way to influence students through moving music.

“(The performance devotional) is an opportunity for the student body to be inspired by our outstanding performing groups, many of which travel around the world to share their talents,” Hall said.

Hall noted that the March 2019 performance devotional brings 600 student musicians together on the same stage in a program specially tailored to uplift and inspire.

According to Hall, the performance will feature popular favorites like “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” “You Raise Me Up” and “Carmina Burana,” all highlight the theme of “Hold On!.”

Hall emphasised the importance of music as a means of inspiration and said it often reaches places in people’s hearts and spirits that words simply cannot.

There will be upcoming events by the School of Music available to the student body and general public. All of these events will be streamed online.

Events:

March 5 & 7 at 7:30 p.m.: BYU Philharmonic Evening of Concertos.

March 20 at 7:30 p.m.: BYU Singers and Concert Choir, Brassworks. The event is free.

March 28 at 7:30 p.m.: BYU Women’s Chorus performance.

April 3 at 7:30 p.m.: BYU Men’s Chorus performance.