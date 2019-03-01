How to avoid lines at the Testing Center

During midterms and finals, the testing center can get pretty crazy. Sometimes the line can even make it all the way to the Eyring Science Center. And in the pouring rain or snow, who wants to stand in a long line? I’ve been there and it’s miserable. Do yourself a favor and avoid standing in that line for hours on end. In this hack, I show you just how easy it is to do that.

#BYUHacks is an augmented reality feature in The Daily Universe. The host, Madison Everett, helps students new to BYU figure out the ins and outs of navigating campus. Using the UniversePlus app , scan the picture of the stacked books in the #BYUHacks ad to see this quick video of your weekly hack.