Things you should know today: 2/28/19

The death of Otto Warmbier has been a rallying subject for activists around the globe in relation to the human rights atrocities allegedly committed in North Korea. At the most recent summit Trump attended with Kim Jong Un, the president lowered his stance on the tragic Warmbier death and accepted the word of the North Korean leader when he said he had no part in it.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen returned to Capitol Hill for closed-door questioning, after publicly calling Trump a racist, a con man and revealing that Trump asked him to conceal extramarital relationships. Trump and his supporters are calling Cohen a liar, but Cohen insists all the information he is relaying is accurate and correct.

The Russian River in Sonoma County reached the highest levels it had in 25 years after heavy rainfall hit California off the back of storms dropping large amounts of snow and rain on the west. Locals are abandoning their cars because of un-drivable conditions, and the waters aren’t expected to recede until late Thursday night.

Marvel released the trailer for upcoming film “Dark Phoenix” set to be released June 7, 2019. The film focuses on the story of a super-charged “X-Men” named Jean played by Sophie Turner.