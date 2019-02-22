Things you should know today: 2/22/19

Pope Francis and Cardinals of the Catholic Church met Friday to discuss how to make leaders more accountable for the protection of their members against sexual abuse from priests and other religious officials. This meeting is a result of the Church’s sex abuse crisis that has been in the spotlight for decades.

The future of the US-South Korea alliance is unsure in light of the potential nuclear deal that may be struck between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump has repeatedly said U.S. military deployment in South Korea is too expensive, which adds to concern in Seoul.

Actor Jussie Smollett created what appears to be a well-scripted attack with intentions to promote his career and receive a higher salary. Reports say Smollett instructed his accomplices to shout specific racial and derogatory slurs, use a noose and told them the location of a surveillance camera he thought would record the event.

Viral content of the day:

Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for “Rocketman” on Thursday, Feb. 21, the video now has over 4 million views on YouTube. The movie based on the career of Elton John will begin showing in theaters on May. 31.