Things you should know today: 2/22/19

Vatican sex abuse summit seeks new culture of accountability

(Giuseppe Lami/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis, center, makes his way to the second day of a Vatican’s conference on dealing with sex abuse by priests, at the Vatican, Friday, Feb. 22. Pope Francis has issued 21 proposals to stem the clergy sex abuse around the world, calling for specific protocols to handle accusations against bishops and for lay experts to be involved in abuse investigations. (Giuseppe Lami/Pool Photo via AP)

Pope Francis and Cardinals of the Catholic Church met Friday to discuss how to make leaders more accountable for the protection of their members against sexual abuse from priests and other religious officials. This meeting is a result of the Church’s sex abuse crisis that has been in the spotlight for decades.

Worry about US-SKorea alliance grows before Trump-Kim summit

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
U.S. and South Korean army soldiers pose on a floating bridge on the Hantan river after a river crossing operation, part of an annual joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States in Yeoncheon, Dec. 10, 2015. Ahead of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, some observers say there is an uncertainty over the future of the decades-long military alliance between Washington and Seoul. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The future of the US-South Korea alliance is unsure in light of the potential nuclear deal that may be struck between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump has repeatedly said U.S. military deployment in South Korea is too expensive, which adds to concern in Seoul.

Case against Jussie Smollett resembles detailed movie script

(Chicago Police Department via AP)
This Feb. 21 photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jussie Smollett. Police say the “Empire” actor turned himself in early Thursday to face a charge of making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

Actor Jussie Smollett created what appears to be a well-scripted attack with intentions to promote his career and receive a higher salary. Reports say Smollett instructed his accomplices to shout specific racial and derogatory slurs, use a noose and told them the location of a surveillance camera he thought would record the event.

Viral content of the day:

Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for “Rocketman” on Thursday, Feb. 21, the video now has over 4 million views on YouTube. The movie based on the career of Elton John will begin showing in theaters on May. 31.

