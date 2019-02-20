Things you should know today: 2/20/19

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the U.S. against installing new missiles throughout Europe on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Coming from his annual state-of-the-nation address, Putin said Russia would respond by also deploying new missiles that would take just as long to reach their targets if the U.S. were to install missiles on the European continent.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday, Feb. 19, it plans to cancel or reduce the $3.5 billion dollars issued to California’s bullet train project. California Gov. Gavin Newson accused the administration of political retribution after California led 16 states in a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s power to declare a national emergency to gain more money to build a border wall.