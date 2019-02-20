Things you should know today: 2/20/19

Putin sternly warns US against putting missiles in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a state-of-the-nation address in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Putin sternly warned the United States against deploying new missiles in Europe, saying that Russia will retaliate by fielding new weapons that will take just as little time to reach their targets. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the U.S. against installing new missiles throughout Europe on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Coming from his annual state-of-the-nation address, Putin said Russia would respond by also deploying new missiles that would take just as long to reach their targets if the U.S. were to install missiles on the European continent.

Border wall, bullet train: California vs. Trump escalates

Lenny Mendonca, right, was elected chairman of The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s board of directors, during a board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The Trump administration announced Tuesday, Feb. 19, it plans to cancel or reduce the $3.5 billion dollars issued to California’s bullet train project. California Gov. Gavin Newson accused the administration of political retribution after California led 16 states in a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s power to declare a national emergency to gain more money to build a border wall.

Civilians evacuated from last Islamic State holdout in Syria

A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter reacts as an airstrike hits territory still held by Islamic State militants in the desert outside Baghouz, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. The Islamic State group has been reduced from its self-proclaimed caliphate that once spread across much of Syria and Iraq at its height in 2014 to a speck of land on the countries’ shared border. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A fleet of trucks evacuated hundreds of civilians being held by Islamic State militants in eastern Syria on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The enclave was the last being held by Islamic State militants and likely marks the end of a standoff that has lasted for more than a week.

Viral content of the day

Filipino boy band TNT Boys appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Cordon” on Tuesday, Feb. 19, to talk about their experience on “The World’s Best” TV show and their love of Ariana Grande’s music. After beginning to perform one of Grande’s songs on the show, Grande surprised the band by walking on stage and finishing the song with them.

