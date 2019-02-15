Things you should know today 2/15/19

Anne Wallace
Trump will sign border deal but will also declare an emergency

In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks about immigration and gives an update on border security from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Civil liberties groups have filed a lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco to block the Trump administration from returning asylum seekers to Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts. The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups said in the suit filed Thursday, Feb. 14, that the policy puts asylum seekers in danger and violates U.S. immigration law. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Congress passed a border security compromise in order to avoid a second government shutdown in 2019 which did not provide funding for President Trump’s desired Mexican border wall. Trump has since declared a national emergency in order to have the power to redirect federal funds to build the wall.

Parkland shooting victims are remembered in silence

Students at Seminole Middle School in Plantation, Fla., participate in a moment of silence Thursday, Feb. 14, for the 14 students and three staff members killed one year ago at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They are sitting in front of a new mural depicting musicians from throughout the world that was dedicated to the shooting victims. (AP Photo/Terry Spencer)

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, as well as students across the nation, participated in organized movements of silence as well as acts of service to commemorate the year anniversary of the Parkland high school shooting. For many survivors, the traumatic memory of the 17 lives lost prevented them from attending classes that day.

Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg back at work

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg waves in acknowledgment of the applause she receives as she arrives for a “fireside chat” in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School in Bristol, R.I. The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has returned to the building for the first time since lung cancer surgery in late December. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to the Supreme Court today for the first time since undergoing an operation for her lung cancer at the end of December. Ginsburg missed six days of Supreme Court arguments and three private conferences as a result of her surgery.

Viral content of the day:

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening was released over 25 years ago for the Nintendo Game Boy™ system. Nintendo announced Feb. 13, a re-imagining of the classic for the new Nintendo Switch console to be released later this year.

