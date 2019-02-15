Things you should know today 2/15/19

Congress passed a border security compromise in order to avoid a second government shutdown in 2019 which did not provide funding for President Trump’s desired Mexican border wall. Trump has since declared a national emergency in order to have the power to redirect federal funds to build the wall.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, as well as students across the nation, participated in organized movements of silence as well as acts of service to commemorate the year anniversary of the Parkland high school shooting. For many survivors, the traumatic memory of the 17 lives lost prevented them from attending classes that day.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to the Supreme Court today for the first time since undergoing an operation for her lung cancer at the end of December. Ginsburg missed six days of Supreme Court arguments and three private conferences as a result of her surgery.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening was released over 25 years ago for the Nintendo Game Boy™ system. Nintendo announced Feb. 13, a re-imagining of the classic for the new Nintendo Switch console to be released later this year.