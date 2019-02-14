White Bean Chicken Chili

This is a new twist on an old favorite chili recipe and if you like traditional chili, then you’re sure to like this one. It’s made with substantial ingredients and is actually good for your health. It is inexpensive, but don’t let that fool you. It is also incredibly delicious and extremely quick. It’s even just as delicious the next day for leftovers!

Simple Bites is a cooking column in The Daily Universe. The recipes are simple and easy to make and are geared towards college students with limited cooking supplies. This column is one of our augmented reality features in the newspaper. Using the UniversePlus app , scan the picture of the final product in the Simple Bites ad to see the quick “how-to” video.