This rice is a stellar side dish to any entrée, but a perfect addition to the Simple Bites Chile Lime Chicken Fajitas. With only seven ingredients, not only is this rice inexpensive, but simple and easy to make. You can say goodbye to those store-bought Knorr Spanish Rice packets.

Simple Bites is a cooking column in The Daily Universe. The recipes are simple and easy to make and are geared towards college students with limited cooking supplies. This column is one of our augmented reality features in the newspaper. Using the UniversePlus app , scan the picture of the final product in the Simple Bites ad to see the quick “how-to” video.