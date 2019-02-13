Things you should know today: 2/13/19

Notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman convicted

In this Jan. 19, 2017 photo provided by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, authorities escort Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of SUVs at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. The notorious Mexican drug lord was convicted of drug-trafficking charges, Tuesday, Feb. 12 2019, in federal court in New York. (United States Drug Enforcement Administration via AP)

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was convicted on Tuesday, Feb. 12, on 10 different federal drug and conspiracy charges by a New York jury. Guzman will be sentenced June 25 and is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

US, China envoys hold talks before Trump tariff decision

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, arrives at his hotel in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Lighthizer arrived in China’s capital on Tuesday to hold a new round of high-level trade talks with China on Feb. 14-15. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

U.S. trade negotiators arrived in China to discuss with Chinese officials whether they will go ahead with a March 2 tariff increase of $200 billion on imports from China. The negotiations are scheduled for Feb. 14-15.

Philippine agents arrest journalist critical of president

Maria Ressa, the award-winning head of a Philippine online news site Rappler that has aggressively covered President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies, shows an arrest form after being arrested by National Bureau of Investigation agents in a libel case Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 in Manila, Philippines. Ressa, who was selected by Time magazine as one of its Persons of the Year last year, was arrested over a libel complaint from a businessman which Amnesty International has condemned as “brazenly politically motivated.” Duterte’s government says the arrest was a normal step in response to the complaint. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Award-winning Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 13, by government agents in a libel case. Ressa has been openly critical of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration since Duterte took office in June 2016. Duterte has a history of reproving journalists who write critical stories about him.

Viral content of the day

Disney released the first official teaser trailer for Frozen 2 on Wednesday, Feb. 13. The highly anticipated sequel is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters Nov. 22.

