Things you should know today: 2/13/19

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was convicted on Tuesday, Feb. 12, on 10 different federal drug and conspiracy charges by a New York jury. Guzman will be sentenced June 25 and is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

U.S. trade negotiators arrived in China to discuss with Chinese officials whether they will go ahead with a March 2 tariff increase of $200 billion on imports from China. The negotiations are scheduled for Feb. 14-15.

Award-winning Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 13, by government agents in a libel case. Ressa has been openly critical of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration since Duterte took office in June 2016. Duterte has a history of reproving journalists who write critical stories about him.

Viral content of the day

Disney released the first official teaser trailer for Frozen 2 on Wednesday, Feb. 13. The highly anticipated sequel is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters Nov. 22.