Things you should know today: 2/8/2019

By
Dolli Player
-
64

Hotel that launched Trump to Manhattan fame to be torn down

AP Photo
In June 28, 1978, New York Gov Hugh Carey points to an artists’ conception of the new New York Hyatt Hotel, the building that helped Donald Trump make a name for himself in his first big deal in Manhattan. (AP Photo)

The hotel that helped give Donald Trump his claim to fame in his first big deal in Manhattan is being sold to developers who plan to tear it down. The success of the Grand Hyatt was a stepping stone towards his development of Trump Towers, which occurred a few years after.

Apple releases update to prevent FaceTime eavesdropping

Brian Skoloff
Grant Thompson and his mother, Michele, look at an iPhone in the family’s kitchen in Tucson, Ariz. Apple credited the Tucson teenager for discovering the FaceTime bug. (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff)

A bug that allowed people to listen in on FaceTime calls before you even accept them was discovered by an Arizona teenager named Grant Thompson. Now, almost a week later, Apple has released an update to combat this invasion of privacy, and credits Thompson for the catch.

Parkland attack fueled big shift in America’s gun politics

Alex Brandon
In March 24, 2018, Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go on his killing spree. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year was a big factor in the growth of the young political vote, and gun violence politics have greatly shifted since the tragedy. Changes have already been put in place at a local and state level, and the shooting’s infamy is already making schools a safer place through reform.

Viral content of the day

Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon try to guess what objects are in a box just by touching them, and things get a little interesting. Kim Kardashian appeared on the Tonight Show on February 7, 2019.

 

