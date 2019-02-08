Things you should know today: 2/8/2019

The hotel that helped give Donald Trump his claim to fame in his first big deal in Manhattan is being sold to developers who plan to tear it down. The success of the Grand Hyatt was a stepping stone towards his development of Trump Towers, which occurred a few years after.

A bug that allowed people to listen in on FaceTime calls before you even accept them was discovered by an Arizona teenager named Grant Thompson. Now, almost a week later, Apple has released an update to combat this invasion of privacy, and credits Thompson for the catch.

A devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year was a big factor in the growth of the young political vote, and gun violence politics have greatly shifted since the tragedy. Changes have already been put in place at a local and state level, and the shooting’s infamy is already making schools a safer place through reform.

Viral content of the day

Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon try to guess what objects are in a box just by touching them, and things get a little interesting. Kim Kardashian appeared on the Tonight Show on February 7, 2019.