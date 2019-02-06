Things you should know today: 2/6/19

Trump calls for bipartisanship, a hard line on immigration

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump gave his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 5, on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Trump reiterated his call for the construction of a border wall, claiming Americans’ safety is under threat due to illegal immigration.

What a (familiar) feeling: Boston fetes Super Bowl winners

A huge crowd of fans cheer the New England Patriots as they parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Thousands of fans gathered to watch the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston on Tuesday, Feb. 5, after winning the Super Bowl earlier this week. Boston’s major sports teams have now won twelve championships since 2001.

Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

In this June 7, 2018 file photo, Alice Marie Johnson, left, and her daughter Katina Marie Scales wait to start a TV interview on in Memphis, Tenn. Johnson, an inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in part to the efforts of Kim Kardashian West, now has a book deal, along with a deal for film and television rights. Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, that Johnson’s “After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom” comes out May 21. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Former inmate Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence was commuted after efforts from Kim Kardashian West, plans to share her story after signing a book deal. Johnson’s book “After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom” is scheduled to come out on May 21 of this year.

Viral content of the day

In honor of the League’s 100th season, the NFL released “The 100-Year Game” commercial during the Super Bowl. The commercial featured several former NFL stars, Commissioner Roger Goodell and Samantha Gordon, a female high school football player from Utah.

