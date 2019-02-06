Things you should know today: 2/6/19

President Donald Trump gave his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 5, on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Trump reiterated his call for the construction of a border wall, claiming Americans’ safety is under threat due to illegal immigration.

Thousands of fans gathered to watch the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston on Tuesday, Feb. 5, after winning the Super Bowl earlier this week. Boston’s major sports teams have now won twelve championships since 2001.

Former inmate Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence was commuted after efforts from Kim Kardashian West, plans to share her story after signing a book deal. Johnson’s book “After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom” is scheduled to come out on May 21 of this year.

Viral content of the day

In honor of the League’s 100th season, the NFL released “The 100-Year Game” commercial during the Super Bowl. The commercial featured several former NFL stars, Commissioner Roger Goodell and Samantha Gordon, a female high school football player from Utah.