Things you should know today: 2/5/19

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently made her first public appearance following surgery for her lung cancer. Ginsburg attended a concert put on by her daughter-in-law — as well as other musicians — focused on celebrating her life in law.

A Paris fire claimed at least 10 lives Tuesday, Feb. 5. The fire is suspected to have been started by a 40-year-old female resident of the building who is said to have a history of psychiatric issues.

Democratic activist and presidential contenders — as well as both the state and national Democratic parties — have demanded that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam step down from his position, although he has refused. The situation has highlighted the Democratic party’s insistence on policing any wrongdoings.

Viral content of the day

During the Superbowl, Pixar released a trailer for the upcoming Toy Story 4. The film is set to be released on June 21.