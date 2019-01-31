Things you should know today: 1/31/19

Public fear that Britain might leave the European Union without a deal in place increased as negotations drag on. Lack of an agreement could have a negative outcome on the economy.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom created a state company to allow for the continuation of trade with Iran. This company provides protection from American sanctions and was created after Trump’s decision to pull America out of the Iran nuclear deal in May.

Despite a lack of accessibility due to the recent government shutdown, U.S. land managers will move forward with the sale of land near Chaco Canyon National Historical Park. Officials have decided to push back the lease sale to accommodate for a period of public protest.

Viral content of the day:

James McAvoy was the special guest on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 26. While on the show, he did a sketch with Kate McKinnon and other cast members about air traffic controllers.