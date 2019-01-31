Things you should know today: 1/31/19

Foreign Secretary: Brexit may have to be delayed

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Pro and Anti Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Jan. 28.. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Public fear that Britain might leave the European Union without a deal in place increased as negotations drag on. Lack of an agreement could have a negative outcome on the economy.

Iran says US-sanctions workaround by EU soon to be announced

(AP Photo/Mehr News Agency, Majid Asgaripour, File)
A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr. (AP Photo/Mehr News Agency, Majid Asgaripour)

France, Germany and the United Kingdom created a state company to allow for the continuation of trade with Iran. This company provides protection from American sanctions and was created after Trump’s decision to pull America out of the Iran nuclear deal in May.

APNewsBreak: US moves ahead with oil leases near sacred park

(AP Photo/Jeff Geissler, File)
Tourist Chris Farthing from Suffolk County, England, takes a picture while visiting Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico. (AP Photo/Jeff Geissler)

Despite a lack of accessibility due to the recent government shutdown, U.S. land managers will move forward with the sale of land near Chaco Canyon National Historical Park. Officials have decided to push back the lease sale to accommodate for a period of public protest.

Viral content of the day:

James McAvoy was the special guest on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 26. While on the show, he did a sketch with Kate McKinnon and other cast members about air traffic controllers.

