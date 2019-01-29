Things you should know today: 1/29/19

China called out the U.S. government to end an ‘unreasonable’ search on Huawei phone company for charges of stealing technology and violating sanctions in Iran that have made trade talks between countries complicated. The U.S. will raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10 to 25 percent if the two countries cannot forge a deal to end the charges by March 1.

Today, more than 100 flights were canceled at Atlanta’s airport and schools across the city were closed down to caution against the oncoming storm. Weather forecasters warned temperatures are expected to drop more than 20 degrees throughout the day. Atlanta officials are taking precautionary measures to avoid a repeat of the “snow jam” that happened five years ago.

British press requested social media users decrease inappropriate posts and comments about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Palace officials have been monitoring social media content and urging users to remove offensive criticism from their profiles.

Viral content of the day:

Budweiser’s brewer company spent close to $25 million for five-and-a-half minutes of commercial airtime during Super Bowl 53. The record payment covers eight commercials promoting six different brands, including the Budweiser commercial highlighting the company’s new eco-freindly practices.