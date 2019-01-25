Things you should know today: 1/25/19

Morgan March
44

Talks start as Senate rejects 2 plans for ending shutdown

J. Scott Applewhite
The Capitol at sunset after the Senate rejected competing Democratic and Republican proposals for ending the partial government shutdown, which is the longest in the nation’s history, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24. (Associated Press).

Senate voted against Democratic and Republican parties’ proposed plans on Jan. 24 for bringing the 35-day partial government shutdown to an end. Bipartisan talk has begun in an effort to bring temporary relief to the longest government shutdown in history.

Video shows brutality of knife attack on helpless inmates

(Southern Ohio Correction Facility via AP)
In this screenshot taken from a Southern Ohio Correction Facility security camera video four inmates, handcuffed to a table, are attacked by a fellow prisoner who slipped his handcuffs and brandished a knife, Sunday, June 4, at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio (Associated Press).

Video from a correctional facility in Ohio shows four helpless prisoners being attacked by a fellow inmate with a 7-inch shank. The four men were handcuffed to a table while playing cards and were unable to protect themselves from the stabbing.

Trump associate Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge

Jose Luis Magana
In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Roger Stone speaks at the American Priority Conference in Washington. Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida. That’s according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements. Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence (Associated Press).

Donald Trump’s associate, Roger Stone, was arrested in an FBI raid early Jan. 25 on charges related to the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Stone is believed to have lied to Congress and interfered with the probe.

Viral content of the day:

Imagine Dragons, a group formed in Provo by two BYU students in 2008, released a music video for their song “Bad Liar” on Jan. 24. The video currently has over 1.8 million views and is trending on YouTube.

 

