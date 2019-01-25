Things you should know today: 1/25/19

Senate voted against Democratic and Republican parties’ proposed plans on Jan. 24 for bringing the 35-day partial government shutdown to an end. Bipartisan talk has begun in an effort to bring temporary relief to the longest government shutdown in history.

Video from a correctional facility in Ohio shows four helpless prisoners being attacked by a fellow inmate with a 7-inch shank. The four men were handcuffed to a table while playing cards and were unable to protect themselves from the stabbing.

Donald Trump’s associate, Roger Stone, was arrested in an FBI raid early Jan. 25 on charges related to the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Stone is believed to have lied to Congress and interfered with the probe.

Viral content of the day:

Imagine Dragons, a group formed in Provo by two BYU students in 2008, released a music video for their song “Bad Liar” on Jan. 24. The video currently has over 1.8 million views and is trending on YouTube.