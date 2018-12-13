Things you should know today: 12/13/18

French police officers patrol in the streets of Strasbourg following an attack killing three persons and wounding at least 13, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, Dec. 13. Police union officials identified the suspected assailant as Frenchman Cherif Chekatt, a 29-year-old with a thick police record for crimes including armed robbery and monitored as a suspected religious radical by the French intelligence services. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A gunman opened fire in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, killing three and wounding 13 others. Over 700 policemen are currently involved in the search for the suspect.
In this Dec. 11 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meets with Democratic leaders the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The parent company of magazines including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and In Touch has admitted to engaging in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill” in order to help Trump become president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
After President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to prison for paying hush money to multiple people and other crimes, Trump tweeted saying he “never directed” Cohen to break the law and claims the money was not campaign finance.
In this July 8 file photo, Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Jackson will join Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 34th induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in New York. (AP/Amy Harris/Invision)
Janet Jackson, Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks will join other rock legends in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year.
VIDEO
A heartwarming Christmas ad by the Erste Group shows animals giving love to a porcupine.