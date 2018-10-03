Utah welcomed its annual Climate Week. The kick-off event was held at Impact Hub in Salt Lake City. Professor Rod Davies from Utah State University spoke at the event. He said while we may be working on solutions for the problem, we still lack understanding.

“What we don’t have is a social understanding of the scale of the issue and the risks that it brings,” Davies said. Davies highlighted the importance of working towards a solution for younger generations. Josh Craft of Utah Clean Energy agreed. “It’s going to impact our families, business, and communities,” Craft said.

Davies brought up three important guidelines for Utahans. First, he addressed the need for voting. “We need to be moving at the federal level, so our political representation has to change,” Davies said. Second, Davies explained the importance of transforming the systems that support how we eat, travel, and live. “We have to start reevaluating our expectation. When we value and start supporting changes that will take us in a new direction,” Davies explained. Finally, Davies explained the importance of talking about the issues. “We don’t solve problems if we don’t talk about them,” Davies said. Craft agreed with Davies. “It’s something you can do that can help attack this challenge,” Craft said.

Event and speaker information can be found at www.utahclimateactionnetwork.com