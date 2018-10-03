Things you should know today: 10/3/18

The Indonesian earthquake’s death toll has reached over 1,400 and has left over 200,000 survivors in need of aid in the disaster zone.

Biochemical engineer Frances Arnold was awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for her work with proteins, making her only the fifth woman to win the award since 1901.

Teachers around the nation are hoping to upset midterm elections and replace their local representatives with candidates who better understand the education system, including several former educators who have left their jobs to run for public office.

Rumors fly about General Conference announcements

Rumors are flying about what changes will be made this weekend during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortening Sunday meetings to two hours seems to be one of the most common speculations.