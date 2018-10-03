Things you should know today: 10/3/18

By
Katelyn Stiles
-
65

Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
In this Wednesday, Oct. 3 photo, a child recovers after his left hand was amputated after being injured in the massive earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

The Indonesian earthquake’s death toll has reached over 1,400 and has left over 200,000 survivors in need of aid in the disaster zone.

The Latest: Arnold only 5th woman to win chemistry Nobel 

(Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)
In this Tuesday, May 24, 2016 file photo, US biochemical engineer Frances Arnold, speaks after winning the Millennium Technology Prize 2016 during the awards ceremony in Helsinki, Finland. Frances Arnold, US, George P Smith US and Gregory P Winter of Britain have been awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

Biochemical engineer Frances Arnold was awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for her work with proteins, making her only the fifth woman to win the award since 1901.

Hundreds of US teacher candidates shake up midterm elections

(Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP, File)
In this April 26 file photo participants in #RedForEd protest march in Yuma, Arizona. Teachers have been making their mark in the U.S. midterm elections, running in what may be unprecedented numbers and empowered by the successful #RedForEd protests for higher teacher pay and increased school spending. After years of dense education debates over teacher evaluations and the Common Core standards, analysts say the teachers’ complaints about outdated textbooks and teacher shortages are resonating. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP, File)

Teachers around the nation are hoping to upset midterm elections and replace their local representatives with candidates who better understand the education system, including several former educators who have left their jobs to run for public office.

Rumors fly about General Conference announcements

Rumors are flying about what changes will be made this weekend during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortening Sunday meetings to two hours seems to be one of the most common speculations.

