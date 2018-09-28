Things you should know today: 9/28/18

By
Laurie Bradshaw
-
87

The Latest: Flake wants Kavanaugh nomination delayed a week

Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to a full vote on the Senate floor on Sept. 28. Sen. Jeff Flake, the deciding vote to advance the process, said the full floor vote should be delayed one week to give the FBI time to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations made against Kavanaugh.

Tsunami sweeps away homes on Indonesian island of Sulawesi

In this photo released by the Disaster Management Agency, a house sits damaged after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake early Friday, Sept. 28 in Donggala, central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Powerful earthquakes jolted the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, damaging houses and briefly triggered a tsunami warning. (Disaster Management Agency via AP)

Powerful earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.5 tremor, triggered a tsunami that washed away homes in least two cities on the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia. Families have been reported missing and communications have been disrupted since the quake.

Government may gain new power to track, shoot down drones

In this July 11 file photo, a drone equipped with a thermal camera flies over the plants at the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources’ Jennings Environmental Education Center on Wednesday, July 11, in Slippery Rock, Pa. An aviation bill Congress is rushing to approve contains a little-noticed section that would give authorities the power to track, intercept and destroy drones they consider a security threat, without needing a judge’s approval. Supporters say law enforcement needs this power to protect Americans from terrorists who are learning how to use drones as deadly weapons. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Congress is attempting to pass an aviation bill that would allow authorities to track and destroy drones that they consider to be a security threat. Supporters of the bill argue it gives the government power to protect the nation against terrorists; the bill’s opposition argues it could be used to stifle drone media coverage of controversial stories, infringing on First Amendment rights.

Fans get first look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

 

Sony Pictures released a tweet showing the first image of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers on Thursday, Sept. 28. Fans quickly and enthusiastically spread the image across social media with largely positive reactions. The yet-untitled project is set to be released October 2019.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR