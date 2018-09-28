Things you should know today: 9/28/18

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to a full vote on the Senate floor on Sept. 28. Sen. Jeff Flake, the deciding vote to advance the process, said the full floor vote should be delayed one week to give the FBI time to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations made against Kavanaugh.

Powerful earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.5 tremor, triggered a tsunami that washed away homes in least two cities on the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia. Families have been reported missing and communications have been disrupted since the quake.

Congress is attempting to pass an aviation bill that would allow authorities to track and destroy drones that they consider to be a security threat. Supporters of the bill argue it gives the government power to protect the nation against terrorists; the bill’s opposition argues it could be used to stifle drone media coverage of controversial stories, infringing on First Amendment rights.

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

Sony Pictures released a tweet showing the first image of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers on Thursday, Sept. 28. Fans quickly and enthusiastically spread the image across social media with largely positive reactions. The yet-untitled project is set to be released October 2019.