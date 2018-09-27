Things you should know today: 9/27/18

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. Before answering questions from the committee panel, Ford told her assault story, fighting back tears.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein may keep his job, after all. The New York Times reported that Rosenstein discussed the possibility of secretly recording President Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. However, Rosenstein denied the report, and Trump said on Sept. 26 he would “much prefer” keeping Rosenstein.

Israeli and Palestinian leaders prepared to address the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 27. Trump said he liked the idea of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, but Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the Israeli interest is “a safe Jewish state.”

‘JK! Studios’ releases teaser trailer

“JK! Studios,” the brainchild of the 10 original “Studio C” actors and writers, posted a teaser trailer on Sept. 26 that has since received over 36,000 views. The video previews each of the five shows the crew will launch in January.