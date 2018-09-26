Things you should know today: 9/26/18

The Latest: Trump would prefer faster Kavanaugh confirmation

Brett Kavanaugh, with his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, answers questions during a FOX News interview, Monday, Sept. 24 in Washington, about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump told reporters on Sept. 26 he wants a faster confirmation process for his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Many in Congress are still worried about Kavanaugh’s partying days in high school and college; two women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Cosby trial was racist and sexist, comedian’s defenders cry

This image provided by the Montgomery County Correctional Facility shows Bill Cosby on Tuesday, Sept. 25, after he was sentenced to three-to-10 years for sexual assault. (Montgomery County Correctional Facility via AP)

Bill Cosby spent his first night in jail in Pennsylvania after years of living a comfortable life with household help. Cosby was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison for sexual assault, but his defenders say the trial was racist and sexist.

In Chicago, a little art studio bridges a great divide

In this Monday, June 25, photo, Charlie Branda, founder of Art on Sedgwick, hugs a few young residents of Marshall Field Garden Apartments in Chicago. Branda, whom many children call “art teacher,” is a former commercial banker who left the profession to raise her two children, now teens. Though she doesn’t consider herself an artist, she later opened a neighborhood art studio called Art on Sedgwick to try to unite a neighborhood divided by income and race. Her neighbors are often surprised to learn that, while she lives on the wealthier side of the neighborhood, she was raised by a single mom with modest means. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)

Charlie Branda started a small art studio in her Chicago neighborhood with the goal of bringing together children from the two different sides Sedgwick. Branda seeks to accomplish her goal by putting the students in the same room and showing them their similarities.

FOX 32 News celebrates #NationalPancakeDay

Participate in #nationalpancakeday today by eating all the pancakes you can.

