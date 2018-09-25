Things you should know today: 9/25/18

By
-
19

Trump address to UN overshadowed by messy domestic politics

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 24 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump will address the General Assembly of the United Nations on Tuesday morning, however, his planned approach has been overshadowed by domestic political troubles.

After the hurricane comes the deluge on South Carolina coast

Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP
David Covington moves floating floor boards out of his path inside his flooded Conway, S.C. home on Sunday, Sept. 23. The Sherwood Drive area of Conway, S.C., began to look like a lake on Sunday as homes were submerged deeper than ever in flood waters that have already set historic records. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

Hurricane Florence is expected to cause record flooding on the South Carolina coast as one of its final acts. Because of this, the area has recommended that almost 8,000 people leave their homes.

Pope: Priestly abuse scandals driving Catholic faithful away

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Pope Francis salutes faithful as he arrives in Freedom Square to celebrate a Mass in Tallinn, Estonia, Tuesday, Sept. 25. Pope Francis concludes his four-day tour of the Baltics visiting Estonia. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) On Tuesday, the German bishops conference released a report which found that some 3,677 people — more than half of them 13 or younger and nearly a third of them altar boys — were abused by clergy between 1946 and 2014. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

At a recent German bishops conference, a report was released that found that about 3,677 people were abused by clergy between 1946 and 2014. Pope Francis said these sex abuse scandals are driving Catholic faithful away.

The Universe uses new app for augmented reality

Download the Universe Plus app to experience the newspaper with augmented reality. Scan images in the newspaper to view recipe videos, music reviews and language translations of articles.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR