Things you should know today: 9/24/18

Iranians are mourning at least 25 people, including a handicapped veteran and a 4-year-old boy, killed in a terrorist attack on Sept. 22. It is unclear who the terrorists were acting for; many blame the U.S. and Israel, but ISIS has claimed responsibility.

Evacuations continue in the wake of Hurricane Florence in North and South Carolina because of rising water levels in rivers and flooding danger. Many roads are flooded and government officials and others are helping in clean up and rescue efforts.

Leaders of the U.N. General Assembly honored Nelson Mandela with a life-size statue outside the organization’s building and declared 2019-2028 the “Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace” on Sept. 24. This year marks 100 years since Mandela’s birth.

Cosmo loses his head at McNeese State game

Credit goes to @KatrinaMarsden2 on the vid but our cougars heads are falling off! pic.twitter.com/keeU1HEINo — Kyle Marsden (@kupcake_189) September 23, 2018

Some BYU fans questioned their beliefs in Cosmo when his head flew from his body during a stunt at the McNeese State game on Sept. 22. Those on the ground rushed to help Cosmo reattach his head. A tweet with a video of the incident has more than 48.8K views.