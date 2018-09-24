Things you should know today: 9/24/18

Emily Janeen Ashcraft
Wails, vows of revenge at Iran funeral after parade attack

Mourners carry flag-draped caskets during a mass funeral for those who died in a Sept. 22 terror attack on a military parade, during a mass funeral ceremony for the victims, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran, Monday, Sept. 24. Thousands of mourners gathered at the Sarallah Mosque on Ahvaz’s Taleghani junction, carrying caskets in the sweltering heat. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Iranians are mourning at least 25 people, including a handicapped veteran and a 4-year-old boy, killed in a terrorist attack on Sept. 22. It is unclear who the terrorists were acting for; many blame the U.S. and Israel, but ISIS has claimed responsibility.

Florence: Evacuations continue as North Carolina rivers rise

United States Coastguardsmen navigate an inflatable boat up Sherwood Drive in Conway, S.C., checking on residents on Sunday, Sept. 23. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

Evacuations continue in the wake of Hurricane Florence in North and South Carolina because of rising water levels in rivers and flooding danger. Many roads are flooded and government officials and others are helping in clean up and rescue efforts.

Mandela statue unveiled at UN: ‘a reminder’ and inspiration

In this June 27, 2013 file photo, large photographs of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at the Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition at the Civic Centre in Cape Town, South Africa. The United Nations is seeking to harness the soaring symbolism of Mandela, whose South African journey from anti-apartheid leader to prisoner to president to global statesman is one of the 20th century’s great stories of struggle, sacrifice and reconciliation. The unveiling of a statue of Mandela, born 100 years ago, with arms outstretched at the U.N. building in New York on Monday, Sept. 24, opens a peace summit at the General Assembly. (AP Photo, File)

Leaders of the U.N. General Assembly honored Nelson Mandela with a life-size statue outside the organization’s building and declared 2019-2028 the “Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace” on Sept. 24. This year marks 100 years since Mandela’s birth.

Cosmo loses his head at McNeese State game

Some BYU fans questioned their beliefs in Cosmo when his head flew from his body during a stunt at the McNeese State game on Sept. 22. Those on the ground rushed to help Cosmo reattach his head. A tweet with a video of the incident has more than 48.8K views.

