Things you should know today: 9/21/18

Over 100 dead after Tanzania ferry sinks on Lake Victoria

Tanzania Red Cross via AP
This photo released by the Tanzania Red Cross shows Red Cross volunteers engaged in rescue efforts on and around Ukara Island in Lake Victoria, Tanzania Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. The death toll rose above 100 on Friday after the passenger ferry MV Nyerere capsized and sank on Thursday in Lake Victoria, Tanzania state radio reported. (Tanzania Red Cross via AP)

The death toll rose above 100 after a ferry capsized and sank on Lake Victoria, Tanzania State Radio reported Friday, while a second day of rescue efforts raced the setting sun.

The toll was likely to go up, John Mongella, commissioner for the Mwanza region, told The Associated Press after dozens of security forces and volunteers resumed work at daybreak.

The Latest: Trump challenges Kavanaugh’s accuser by name

John Locher
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

President Donald Trump is challenging by name the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault, saying if the attack she alleges were that “bad” then she would have filed charges.

UK hits back after EU trashes May’s Brexit plan

Kerstin Joensson
British Prime Minister Theresa May looks to passing by heads of government after the family photo at the informal EU summit in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

The British government on Friday accused the European Union of slamming the handbrake on Brexit negotiations, after the bloc said Prime Minister Theresa May’s blueprint was unworkable.

Disney releases ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ trailer

Disney released the trailer for “Marry Poppins Returns” on Sept. 17. The preview features actors such as Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dick Van Dyke, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and others. The film will appear in theaters on Dec. 19, 2018.

