Things you should know today: 9/21/18

The death toll rose above 100 after a ferry capsized and sank on Lake Victoria, Tanzania State Radio reported Friday, while a second day of rescue efforts raced the setting sun.

The toll was likely to go up, John Mongella, commissioner for the Mwanza region, told The Associated Press after dozens of security forces and volunteers resumed work at daybreak.

President Donald Trump is challenging by name the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault, saying if the attack she alleges were that “bad” then she would have filed charges.

The British government on Friday accused the European Union of slamming the handbrake on Brexit negotiations, after the bloc said Prime Minister Theresa May’s blueprint was unworkable.

Disney releases ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ trailer

Disney released the trailer for “Marry Poppins Returns” on Sept. 17. The preview features actors such as Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dick Van Dyke, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and others. The film will appear in theaters on Dec. 19, 2018.