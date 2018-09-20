Things you should know today: 9/20/18

By
Katie Harris
-
15

New landslide kills 21, buries houses in Philippines

Rescuers carry a body of a child after being dug out of the rubble following a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Naga city, Cebu province central Philippines on Thursday, Sept. 20. A landslide set off by heavy rains buried homes under part of a mountainside in the central Philippines on Thursday, and several people are feared buried, including two who sent text messages seeking help. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

A landslide in Naga City, Philippines has killed 21 people and over 60 are missing; the rescuers are still trying to find victims in the rubble. The country is recovering from widespread damage from Typhoon Mangkhut, which killed over 80 people.

The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence

President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Florence, Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Carolinas are still suffering the effects of Hurricane Florence, days after the storm hit. The effects of the torrential rain and high-speed winds are manifesting in massive flooding and power outages, causing the displaced and evacuated people of North and South Carolina to wonder when they will be able to return home.

World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 18. Putin says “a chain of tragic circumstances” is to be blamed for a Russian military aircraft shot down by a Syrian missile. He vowed to boost security for Russian troops there. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

The World Anti-Doping Agency voted to reinstate Russia this week after an almost three-year suspension, and people are not happy. The executive committee voted suddenly based on the recommendation of one of its key committees, causing backlash and criticism from those who helped uncover the doping scandal in 2015 and others.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR