Things you should know today: 9/20/18

A landslide in Naga City, Philippines has killed 21 people and over 60 are missing; the rescuers are still trying to find victims in the rubble. The country is recovering from widespread damage from Typhoon Mangkhut, which killed over 80 people.

The Carolinas are still suffering the effects of Hurricane Florence, days after the storm hit. The effects of the torrential rain and high-speed winds are manifesting in massive flooding and power outages, causing the displaced and evacuated people of North and South Carolina to wonder when they will be able to return home.

The World Anti-Doping Agency voted to reinstate Russia this week after an almost three-year suspension, and people are not happy. The executive committee voted suddenly based on the recommendation of one of its key committees, causing backlash and criticism from those who helped uncover the doping scandal in 2015 and others.