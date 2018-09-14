Things you should know today: 9/14/18

On Sept. 13, a series of natural gas explosions in three cities north of Boston forced around 8,000 people to evacuate their homes. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosions, which killed one and left at least 10 injured.

Wanda Barzee, one of Elizabeth Smart’s kidnappers, will be released from prison Sept. 19. The announcement came as a surprise as her release date was previously set for January 2024. Smart spoke at a news conference Sept. 13, saying she believes Barzee is still dangerous.

Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina’s shores early Sept. 14 as a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds. According to forecasters, the storm surge could drench the majority of the Carolina coast with up to 11 feet of sea water.

Footage shows Hurricane Florence make landfall

This ABC News clip shows Hurricane Florence start its dangerous course in North Carolina. Officials are imploring residents to evacuate before more flooding and winds reach the area.