Things you should know today: 9/14/18

Officials work to pinpoint cause of ‘Armageddon’-like blasts

People cover their faces to protect themselves from heavy smoke from a fire on Bowdoin Street in Lawrence, Mass., Thursday, Sept. 13. The company that owns Columbia Gas says its crews are performing safety checks after a series of fires and explosions erupted in three communities north of Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)

On Sept. 13, a series of natural gas explosions in three cities north of Boston forced around 8,000 people to evacuate their homes. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosions, which killed one and left at least 10 injured.

Elizabeth Smart says kidnapper being released still a threat

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Elizabeth Smart arrives for a news conference Thursday, Sept. 13, in Salt Lake City. Smart says it appears there is no viable, legal recourse she can take to stop the release of one of her kidnappers. Smart said at a news conference Thursday in Salt Lake City that she only found out about 72-year-old Wanda Barzee’s release shortly before the public did. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Wanda Barzee, one of Elizabeth Smart’s kidnappers, will be released from prison Sept. 19. The announcement came as a surprise as her release date was previously set for January 2024. Smart spoke at a news conference Sept. 13, saying she believes Barzee is still dangerous.

Florence rolls ashore in Carolinas, tears buildings apart

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence on the eastern coast of the United States on Friday, Sept. 14. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina’s shores early Sept. 14 as a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds. According to forecasters, the storm surge could drench the majority of the Carolina coast with up to 11 feet of sea water.

Footage shows Hurricane Florence make landfall

This ABC News clip shows Hurricane Florence start its dangerous course in North Carolina. Officials are imploring residents to evacuate before more flooding and winds reach the area.

