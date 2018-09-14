Preparing for Hawai’i

After years of dreaming of going to Hawaii, I’m finally doing it! I’ve put in for time off from work and I’m just now beginning to plan out the trip.

There’s only one problem: I don’t know where to start! I’ve dreamed about going here forever, but it was always kind of abstract to me: beaches and luaus and whatnot, but not specific places and events and things to reserve. I guess I felt like actually planning would jinx things, but now I have to get moving and I don’t know what to pack or where to go! Experts, how would you recommend I go about planning this vacation? It’s very important to me, so I want it to be perfect!

Hawai’i draws more than 7.6 million tourists every year, and it’s not hard to see why. Hawaii’s famous beaches are pristine and beautiful, and its cultural attractions, like luaus, are second to none. On top of that, Hawaii has natural wonders like the volcanoes of Volcanoes National Park, historic sites like Pearl Harbor, and urban centers like Honolulu. There’s so much to do in Hawaii that it’s impossible to see it all on one trip, which can make planning seem impossible.

But planning a wonderful and satisfying vacation to Hawaii is possible, of course, and lots of people do it every year. To get your vacation right, your first order of business is to start planning as soon as possible. Early planning will significantly reduce the stress of actually putting this vacation together. Start by reading up on Hawai’i. There are plenty of great travel guides, and you can dive deeper into what you find most interesting by getting specific guides to things like hiking, surfing, resorts, nature reserves, and more.

You may find that you want to do a mix of things. You’re likely to spend a lot of your vacation on the beach, but don’t forget to schedule some time for hiking Hawaii’s volcanoes, dining at Honolulu’s fine restaurants, and, of course, heading to a Maui luau.

Once you schedule your vacation, you’ll want to begin preparing to actually go. Make sure you have the right clothes for the things that you want to do. Now, not later, is the time to start buying vacation clothes like maxi dresses. You can shop online to save money, and planning your wardrobe early will help ensure that you have time to try things on, take advantage of return policies, and make sure everything is shipped to you in plenty of time for your big trip. Don’t forget to take careful inventory of the different types of clothing and gear that you’ll need. You probably shouldn’t wear that maxi dress for your volcano hike, of course, and you won’t want to dine in some of Honolulu’s best restaurants in zip-off hiking pants. Bring the right amount of each type of clothes, using your schedule as a guide.

Of course, your schedule isn’t everything. Be sure to leave some time open for spur-of-the-moment decisions. Leave extra time between events and sites, too, because you don’t want to be stressed as you travel from place to place on your vacation. Leaving a little breathing room in your schedule can make your vacation much more restful and enjoyable. Remember, vacations should leave us calm and re-energized (studies even show that we are more productive at work when we take time for rest and relaxation). So don’t undermine your efforts at relaxation by over-scheduling yourself.

If you do the research, follow your instincts, and show up prepared, then you’re sure to have an amazing time on your Hawaii vacation. There is no shortage of incredible things to do in Hawai’i, so don’t worry about doing it all. In fact, don’t worry about anything. Just focus on having a blast on this vacation that you’ve dreamed about for so many years.