By Allessandra Harris
SportsOlympic Sports

USA to soccer knockout stage for first time in 24 years

Team USA beat Guinea 1 – 0 Tuesday in their fifth Olympic match in Paris. The win guaranteed the team a place in the quarterfinals.

This will be the team’s first knockout stage appearance since the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, and only the second appearance since the Rome 1960 games when the group stage format was first introduced.

Double-digit fouls throughout the match

The Americans came out agressive with a missed goal attempt by Paxten Aaronson in the eleventh minute. Guinea struck back quickly with two quick goal attempts by Aliou Balde just ten minutes later.

It was an aggressive game on both sides, with a total of 17 fouls committed. 8 from Team USA and 9 from Guinea, with a yellow card awarded to both teams.

Eden, Utah, native Taylor Booth, the first player on the Olympic men’s soccer team from the state, committed two of the team’s fouls in the 80th and 81st minute of the match.

Booth played a total of 24 minutes on the field, with two committed fouls and an offsides call in the 91st minute.

(L) SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE – JULY 30: Taylor Booth #10 of the United States plays the ball under pressure from Mohamed Soumah #4 of Guinea during the second half of the Men’s group A match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 30, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by John Todd/ISI/Getty Images); (C) SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE – JULY 30: Maximilian Dietz #4 of the United States goes up for a header with Ousmane Camara #11 of Guinea during the Men’s group A match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 30, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/ISI/Getty Images); (R) SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE – JULY 30: Griffin Yow #9 of the United States battles for the ball with Aliou Balde #7 of Guinea during the first half of the Men’s group A match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 30, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by John Todd/ISI/Getty Images).

First Team USA win against an African Nation in Olympics

This was the first time Team USA has played Guinea in men’s soccer in the Olympics, and is the team’s first win over an African nation in the history of the games.

Guinea is 0-3 in the group stage after losing to New Zealand in the Olympic opener and falling to France over the weekend.

Team USA is headed to the quarter-finals against Morocco on Aug. 2.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

USA secures podium spot rugby sevens

Olympic Sports
USA secures podium spot in rugby sevensAnother set of medals will be on their way back to the states after Team USA's historic win...

Paris Summer 2024 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of French History

Olympic Sports
The Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony made history Friday as the first of its kind to be held outside a stadium and signaled the...

Get to know former BYU basketball star and 2024 Olympic rugby athlete Stephanie Rovetti

Olympic Sports
Get to know former BYU basketball star and 2024 Olympic rugby athlete Stephanie RovettiBYU is home to yet another Olympic athlete.Stephanie Rovetti, a former...

Utahns celebrate 2034 Olympics announcement at early morning Salt Lake City party

Metro
Hundreds of Utahns gathered at the Salt Lake City and County Building early July 24 to celebrate Salt Lake City’s announced hosting of the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email