USA secures podium spot rugby sevens

By Allessandra Harris
USA secures podium spot in rugby sevens

Another set of medals will be on their way back to the states after Team USA’s historic win over Australia in the bronze-medal round of women’s rugby sevens on Tuesday night. Their first Olympic medal for the women’s rugby sevens team.

The team rallied together for its second match of the day after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final match just four hours earlier.

Australia scored just after the first minute of the match, leading 7-0. Team USA rallied back quickly, tying the score at 7-all after a successful try and conversion by Alev Kelter.

The second half started slow, with several substitutions for both teams, including BYU alum and former basketball player, Steph Rovetti, who subbed in for Alena Olsen 2:31 into the second half.

Team Australia was able to make it across the USA goal line eventually, with a missed conversion, that brought the game to 12-7.

With just minutes to go in the match and a medal on the line, the American team fought their way through the Australians for a game-winning try and conversion from Alex Sedrick, a Herriman Utah native.

Team USA has a total of 26 medals: four gold, 11 silver, and 11 bronze as of Tuesday night. USA teams have won gold in the 4x100m men’s freestyle, 100m women’s butterfly, and individual foil women’s fencing.

Tuesday marks the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics Women’s Rugby Sevens, with New Zealand, Canada, and the United States finishing the night on the podium.

Women’s Rugby Seven’s final rankings

PlaceTeam
GoldNew Zealand
SilverCanada
BronzeUnited States
4Australia
5France
6China
7Great Britain
8Ireland
9Japan
10Brazil
11South Africa
12Fiji
2024 Paris Olympic Games final rankings for Women’s Rugby Sevens

