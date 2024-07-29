Utah’s Haley Batten gives Team USA its best ever mountain biking performance at the Olympics

For the first time in Olympic history, the U.S. has won a silver medal in mountain biking, courtesy of Utah native Haley Batten.

“Being able to perform on one day is really challenging, and everybody at the Olympics is the best in the world,” Batten told the Associated Press. “Everybody’s strong, everybody’s fit. Everybody’s well-prepared and can ride at their best. So for me to mentally be able to clear my mind and be ready and race at my best, regardless of challenges before the race and during the race, it’s amazing.”

The 25-year-old Batten, who was born and raised in Park City, was able to secure second place in a heart-pounding final lap by taking another lane dedicated for repair and rest. According to the AP, she was fined $565 for the maneuver for “failure to respect the instructions of the race organization or commissaires.” However, the judges decided that the infraction did not rise to the level of a disqualification.

Batten edged out Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds for the silver while France’s Pauline Ferrand Prevot won gold.

“I knew before Tokyo that this was the race I was focusing on,” Batten said. “I’ve known for a long time that I could be good here and Tokyo was — I wanted to be on the podium there, but I wasn’t quite ready to be honest. I prepared much better to be the best I’ve ever been. For me, preparation has been in the details, studying and building every single year.”

Batten also battled through a flat tire in the middle of the 30.8km race. Fortunately for her, Batten was near U.S. mechanics and was able to quickly hop back on her bike. She finished the race in 1:28:59.

“They counted you out of contention at one point – but you certainly proved them wrong. What a great ride!!! Congratulations on overcoming adversity and getting the hard Silver!” said @Shadowprints on Instagram.

“One of the craziest races of my life. Thank you Paris, thank you to my family and friends,” Batten said on Instagram. “Today was magic.”

It was Batten’s second Olympic appearance and first-ever medal. It also marked the best Olympic finish by the USA in the history of the sport in the Games. Mountain biking was added to the Olympics in 1996.