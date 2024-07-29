Construction in Provo affects small businesses

Utah Safety Emissions Testing hangs a sign that says “open during construction.” The road 300 South in Provo is scheduled to be under construction until the end of the year. (Dylan Eubank)

The Utah Department of Transportation is currently updating 300 South near downtown Provo and local businesses on the road are struggling to make ends meet.

The construction started on Feb. 14 and is scheduled to finish by the end of the year. Jackie Johns, the owner of Utah Safety Emissions Testing, said the construction process has been difficult because customers have no idea how to get to their business.

Construction ripped out the road, leaving only business accesses on 300 South. The road 300 South in Provo is scheduled to be under construction until the end of the year. (Dylan Eubank)

“In the beginning, I had to complain a lot because they weren’t giving us any business access signs or anything. People had no idea how to get in here. And it’s been even worse for the people that are right next to me and all the restaurants, cause they have no business access,” Johns said.

The day-to-day construction has caused many customers to avoid driving near 300 South because of the lack of accessibility. Even though the road is still traversable, it is difficult to navigate.

Johns said this year has already been hard on the business as she just took over in January.

“We’re just trying to hold on because I actually just took over this business in January,” Johns said. “So this is our first year. So it’s, you know, extra hard because we’ve had a lot of beginning expenses that we’ve had to do.”

According to the department’s website, the project team plans to improve the road by “replacing 300 South asphalt with concrete pavement; upgrading the roadway drainage system with storm drain, curb and gutter; replacing aged underground utilities including sewer and culinary water; (and) adding new pedestrian/bicycle crosswalks in several locations.”

Leah Jaramillo, Utah Division of Transportation’s public engagement manager, said the changes to the road will be beneficial to the community and will be long-lasting.

This is the final design of 300 South from the Utah Department of Transportation. The road 300 South in Provo is scheduled to be under construction until the end of the year. (Image courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation)

“They chose concrete over asphalt which has to be redone every 7-10 years,” Jaramillo said. “Concrete lasts 30-50 years with average maintenance.”

Jaramillo explained that although using concrete is a more timely and expensive process, it creates longer-lasting results.

A map from the Utah Department of Transportation details the areas on 300 South where construction will occur. The road 300 South in Provo is scheduled to be under construction until the end of the year. (Image courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation)

However, despite the much needed updates to this road, small businesses still suffer.

Another business owner on 300 South said they might have to close their store for a couple of weeks.

J. Carlos, owner of Goo Goo Dogs is a pet groomer and has been working at Goo Goo Dogs for the past 10 years. Carlos said that he is fed up with all the construction.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Carlos said. “I’m sick of this, to be honest.”

Carlos said that they closed business for a couple of weeks hoping their situation would improve, but it has not.

Jamarillo said that the Utah Department of Transportation has done its best to give businesses access and to pour concrete outside normal business hours.

“Our goal with UDOT projects is always to try to minimize impacts where we can,” Jamarillo said.

Still, many business owners are still hoping things will pass quickly.

Construction continues on 300 South. The road 300 South in Provo is scheduled to be under construction until the end of the year. (Dylan Eubank)

“So we’re just trying to be patient and understand that, you know, they have a job to do, too,” Johns said. “We’re trying to do things that we can do to help our business a little better. We got some open during business signs out there so people can still see that we’re open.”

Johns encouraged customers to head down to 300 South to support many of the businesses that are still open.

“Just come on down and we’ll get you helped,” she said.