Church announces new BYU medical school

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new medical school for Brigham Young University on Monday, July 29.

The medical school will welcome students from across the world and may collaborate with other institutions including Intermountain Health and the University of Utah, according to the Church statement.

“A major focus will be on international health issues affecting members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Church’s worldwide humanitarian efforts,” the statement said. “It is envisioned that unlike many medical schools, the BYU medical school will be focused on teaching with research in areas of strategic importance to the Church.”

“Brigham Young University is committed to academic excellence in targeted graduate disciplines, traditionally focused on business and law. The First Presidency is pleased to announce the decision now to create a medical school at BYU. A major focus will be on international health… pic.twitter.com/zloIPCtc2g — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) July 29, 2024 The Church announces a new BYU medical school on X. The medical school will focus on international health efforts. (@Ch_JesusChrist via X).

Nicole Cuthbert, the academic advisor for the BYU Biology department, said she was surprised after reading the announcement.

“It’s exciting news,” Cuthbert said. “It’s good news for our students.”

She said the biology department also works with international health just as the BYU medical school will emphasize.

“We have been a part of rheumatic relief,” Cuthbert said. “We do a lot of work in the Pacific Islands regarding Alzheimer’s, so yes, (the medical school) is going to be huge.”

Josh West, the chair of the BYU Public Health department, also expressed his excitement for the new medical school.

“It’s consistent with the Church’s effort to address concerns, health concerns of Church members in resource-poor settings,” West said. “I think it will be a nice avenue for some of our students here on campus and also students from other locations that are looking to pursue a medical degree and to do so at BYU.”

West said the department of public health has focused on maternal and child health in resource-poor settings, aligning with the medical school’s emphasis on international health.

“We’ve had some collaboration with the Church and other non-profits addressing some of these key areas,” he said.

The timeline for the medical school’s creation and opening has not yet been announced.

“A planning team is being established to work on this initiative and more information will be shared as plans develop,” BYU President C. Shane Reese said in an Instagram story. “This is an exciting day for the BYU community.”

BYU will not establish a new hospital for the medical school, the statement said.