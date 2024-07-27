Olympics survival guide: Everything you need to know

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are officially underway, so here is eight things to know going into these next few weeks.

The history of the games. Going back roughly 3,000 years, the Olympics were born in Olympia, Greece. While the reason for starting has become tangled up in history and mythology, what we do know is they took place every four years with around 50,000 people coming from all over Greece to participate and spectate. Athletes competed for the honor of their city, and were awarded with wreaths of leaves rather than a metal. However, this all changed in 393 AD as the Emperor Theodosius got rid of the games to promote Christianity.

The modern arrival of the Olympics. In 1894, a man named Pierre de Coubertin wanted to get the Olympics going again, and two years later, the modern games that we know today kicked off in Athens, Greece. Coubertin is recognized today as the father of the modern Olympics, and is also known for introducing sports to schools in France.

Paris’s history with the Olympics. Paris is one of two cities to the Olympics for a third time. They first hosted in 1900, and a second time one-hundred years ago, in 1924. The third time hosting is a historic event for Paris, but the approval numbers for the Games among Parisians was met with less enthusiasm.

Photo credits:Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP; AP Photo/David J. Phillip; AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko; AP Photo/Quinn Rooney; AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Where are the games in Paris? Paris has managed to find homes for each of the 32 sporting disciplines. The Games are scheduled at a variety of venues throughout Paris, even extending as far away as Tahiti where the surfers will compete. The Stade de France will serve as the Olympic Stadium, with the majority of facilities located within a five-kilometer radius of the Olympic village. The Opening Ceremony was held on the Seine River, making it the first time the ceremony has not taken place in a stadium. Other venues include the Eiffel Tower with beach volleyball, the Palace of Versailles hosting equestrian and modern pentathlon events, and archery at the Esplanade des Invalides.

When do the events take place? The Games officially opened and began the night of Friday, July 26th and go through Sunday, August 11 (some team events started earlier in the week on July 24th). Artistic gymnastics is a main event of the Olympics, and is scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 1st and then again from August 3-5th. Women’s only rhythmic gymnastic events will be held on August 8-10th. Soccer events started before the official opening ceremony due to so many matches happening in the tournament. Soccer games are scheduled for most of the days during the Olympic timetable. The last events of the Olympic games on Sunday, August 11th are volleyball, wrestling, water polo, basketball, handball, and more. The schedule of all the Olympic games can be found on the official Olympic website.

Which athletes to keen an eye on? The Games host the most brilliant athletes from all corners of the earth. It’s where athletes show their skill and athletic expertise. Although every athlete is accomplished and talented, there are always a handful of Olympic champions that stand out among the rest. Simone Biles, LeBron James, Katie Ledecky, Sh’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Jagger Eaton, Frederick Richard, and Bobby Finke are just a few of the many talented athletes projected to win gold at the Olympics.

The significance and symbolism of the Olympics. The Olympics carry heavy symbolism throughout the games and opening ceremony. The five interlocking rings of the Olympic logo represent the union of the five continents of the earth and uniting athletes together from all around. The colors of the rings were chosen based on the colors of flags around the world. Each color can be found in a flag of every nation. The Olympic torch and flame represent the spirit of knowledge and light. The torch relay represents the passing down of the symbolic fire from generation to generation. In Olympia a flame is lit several months before the Olympic games as a ceremony for the public representing the ancient and modern games.