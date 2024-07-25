Team USA splits matches in men’s rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris Olympics

PARIS, France — On Thursday, Jul. 25, Team USA’s men’s rugby sevens team faced off against Uruguay and Australia in back-to-back matches, splitting the results.

USA vs. Uruguay

Team USA took the lead early against Uruguay, making the score 7-0 in the first minute of the match. Uruguay answered with two tries, one with a successful conversion. Team USA managed to regain the lead at the half 14-12. They dominated the second half, outscoring Uruguay 19-5. Their victory against Uruguay landed them a spot in the quarterfinals against Australia.

Final score: USA def. Uruguay 33-17.

(L) United States’ Lucas Lacamp, left, runs on to score despite the tackle of Uruguay’s Bautista Basso during the men’s Rugby Sevens Pool C match between the United States and Uruguay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi). (R) United States’ Madison Hughes passes the ball to teammate United States’ Make Unufe during the men’s Rugby Sevens Pool C match between the United States and Uruguay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

USA vs. Australia

Team USA began their match against Australia fairly evenly matched. The first four minutes were scoreless, with both teams’ defensive line refusing to let up. However, Australia finally broke the scoreless streak and took the lead in the first half 10-0. The U.S. fought hard in the second half but gave up another eight points, three off a penalty and five off a last-minute try.

Final score: Australia def. USA 18-0.

Provo native Maka Unufe did not play in the match against Uruguay, but he substituted in for teammate Orrin Bizer against Australia and played for the final five minutes of the second half.

While Team USA is no longer in medal contention after their loss to Australia, they will play Ireland for fifth place in a consolation bracket match up on July 27 at 7 a.m. MDT.