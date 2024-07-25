Find love, community this summer at Classic Skating

On Friday nights, newcomers and seasoned skaters alike come together to join in the fun at the Classic Skating Center.

Liz Lau, a BYU sophomore, started skating in high school and has been a Classic Skating regular ever since.

“I actually got into it because my friends started. I really like going with my friends and I think it’s really chill,” she said.

Through the end of August, Classic Skating offers free admission to their annual Summer Concert Series events, encouraging attendees to bring their own skates and explore booths, thrift clothes and of course, skate.

The Summer Concert series showcases different local live bands and artists. CalJo music performed followed by Paige Fish. (Elsa Bray) The Classic Skating Center events are free admission and open to all ages. 16+ skating hours begin at 9 p.m. (Elsa Bray) Attendees can check out the mobile thrift store experience with thrifting inside a renovated school bus. The Classic Skating Center events are free admission and open to all ages. (Elsa Bray)

Abbey Galmeister, a BYU junior, said she got into skating at an early age.

“I started roller skating when I was little because all the cool people did it and it was so fun. And I love the community,” she said.

Members of the skating community said the venue provides college students with a fun place to dance, try cool moves and make friends.

Galmeister said this event has been a great opportunity to meet people and hone her roller skating skills.

​​”Everyone just hypes each other up and it’s so fun that everyone just vibes and it’s really cool to see everyone’s personality when they’re rollerskating,” she said.

Don’t miss out on the next Summer Concert Series event happening July 26 at Classic Skating. For more details, visit Classic Skate’s Instagram.