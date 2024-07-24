Utahns celebrate 2034 Olympics announcement at early morning Salt Lake City party

Utah residents celebrate the official announcement that Salt Lake City will host the XXVII Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. The event featured food trucks, merch, and pancakes. (Ethan Pack)

Thousands of Utahns gathered at the Salt Lake City and County Building early July 24 to celebrate Salt Lake City’s announced hosting of the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

The decision by the International Olympic Committee to elect Salt Lake City to host the XXVII Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2034 was announced at 4:22 A.M. by vote. The decision came so early due to time differences between Salt Lake City and Paris, France where the committee met.

83 IOC Members voted ‘yes’ for Salt Lake City-Utah 2034, 6 voted ‘no’ and 6 members abstained from voting.

The announcement was broadcast live by KSL News. Attendees at the event waved flags adorned with Olympic rings, ate pancakes and hit beach balls back and forth while watching remarks given by committee President Thomas Bach, Governor Spencer Cox, and others.

“The legacy of 2002 is tangibly and passionately alive in Utah. The legacy of 2034 starts today,” Bach said.

The moment Salt Lake City’s status as an Olympic host city was announced. The upcoming Winter Games will take place 32 years since Salt Lake City first hosted the Olympics in 2002. (Ethan Pack)

After votes were tallied and Salt Lake City was officially announced as the 2034 host city, the crowd broke into cheers and chants of “S-L-C.” Leah and Dale Dickmann who attended the event shared their experience as Salt Lake City residents during the 2002 Winter Games.

“(It was) a lot of fun. We brought our kids down and kind of enjoyed all the festivities, just enjoying the crowds and the excitement,” Dale Dickmann said.

Other attendees expressed excitement at the opportunity to meet visitors from around the world. Patti Scott was a volunteer driver during the 2002 Games and remembers what it was like.

“I just remember how Salt Lake City transformed into this cool place with all the banners and everything,” she said. “I just loved how the city came alive.”

Justin Scott, Patti Scott’s son, was 13 years old during the 2002 Games and looks forward to the benefits the 2034 Winter Games are expected to bring to Utah.

“Utah is such a unique place on earth and deserves the attention that the Olympics will bring. Not to mention all the economic benefits that that we will reap from from having the games here,” he said. “It is really exciting and makes me really proud to be a Utahn. If we just look around at the landscape, it makes sense why it’s coming here.”

The Utah delegation, which included Governor Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the President of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Gene Sykes and the President of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games Fraser Bullock, attended the International Olympic Committee session in Paris.

“More than 80% of Utahns and 100% of our elected leaders supported our Olympic bid,” Cox said. “We’re ready to host another Olympic Winter Games, and we can’t wait to welcome the world back to Utah in 2034.”

The Games will be hosted in “100% existing or temporary venues”, according to the International Olympic Committee. Utah boasts several winter sports venues from the 2002 games that are still used regularly for competition and recreation.