Rubber ducks race in BYU Ducky Derby

BYU Employee Wellness gave employees and their families the opportunity to race rubber ducks along the South Campus Stream during this year’s Ducky Derby on Friday, July 19.

Emily Fielding, the wellness coordinator for BYU Employee Wellness, said more than 600 employees signed up to participate in this year’s Ducky Derby. This event is so popular that competitors reserve their ducks in advance.

BYU Employee Wellness also provided lawn games for families to play while they waited to race.

Emily Carter is the daughter of a BYU employee who attended the race with her family.

“I had lots of fun at the ducky race today, and my ducky got second place,” she said. “It was really fun to watch him race with other ducks.”

Fielding said this event contributes to the main goal of BYU Employee Wellness—to help employees be happier in their work and increase campus productivity.

“One of the biggest challenges that employees across the nation are experiencing is trying to find a work-life balance,” Fielding said. “A big part of this activity is trying to help improve that work-life balance by providing a fun family get-together activity provided by their employer.”

She said this event is a chance to give back to the employees that make life as a BYU student enjoyable.

“With BYU’s vision, mission and aims focused on students, our office strives to help employees be well so that they can fulfill their part in achieving BYU’s mission and aims here [at] BYU to help students become their best selves,” she said.

The top winners of the ducky derby received a stuffed duck.