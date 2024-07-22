Police Beat: July 13-21

Theft

A complainant reported that their Canyon Grizl XXL road bike, valued at $1,900, was stolen from the back of their vehicle while it was parked. The theft occurred sometime within 12 hours of the report. No security footage was taken and there is no suspect information at this time.

Vehicle burglary

A police officer took a delayed report of a vehicle burglary that occurred on July 12, 2024. The reporting party stated that multiple banking cards, that had previously been cancelled, along with gift cards and cash were stolen from their vehicle that had been left unlocked. This case has been referred to the detective division for further follow-up.

Suspicious

An officer responded to a report at Wymount Terrace that someone was possibly in the complainant’s apartment. Officers arrived, checked the building, and spoke with the complainant. No one was found in or near the apartment. It is unknown exactly what the complainant heard causing them to believe someone was in their apartment. The area was given extra patrol afterward and nothing suspicious was observed.

ATL

BYU dispatch notified police that a vehicle registered to a registered sex offender passed a campus license plate reader on 150 East. Officers took the advisement and performed extra patrol. The car did not pass any other campus locations.

Medical

An officer responded to a medical problem at the Marriott Center. An FSY participant passed out while dancing on the patio because of the excessive heat. FSY medical safety officers provided first aid assistance. Provo paramedics assessed the patient and then released them to their parents.

Hit and run

An officer took a hit-and-run accident report by phone. The owner of a car parked in the visitor’s parking lot reported that a witness left a note on their car stating that they witnessed a truck back into the car, damaging the rear trunk. The witness left their name and the suspect truck’s license plate number. The officer checked security cameras and will be following up on the information given.

Trespass

BYU employees working at the West Campus Main Building reported seeing an individual in the building’s library who had been previously banned from the premises. BYU police officers responded and found the individual asleep in the library. The individual was cited for trespassing and was seen leaving BYU property.

Lost property

An officer was dispatched to a lost property report from the Engineering Building. The officer made contact with the complainant who believed a power supply was inadvertently placed on a cart that had a free sign on it. It is believed someone took the power supply thinking it was free. The officer is continuing to follow up on this case.

Sex offense

An officer took a report of a possible sexual abuse case. The officer briefly met with the potential victims and the suspect. All involved parties are juveniles attending a youth event on campus. The officer contacted the parents of the involved juveniles to make them aware of the situation. The officer reported this information to the Division of Child and Family Services. The suspect in this case was sent home and the case is being handled by the Detective Division.

Juvenile runaway

BYU Police officers responded to the West Campus track after a concerned citizen observed what appeared to be a juvenile who had been seen sleeping in the area on multiple occasions and was possibly experiencing homelessness. The officers made contact with the juvenile and discovered that they had run away from home. The juvenile’s parent was contacted, and officers brought the child to their parent at Vantage Point Behavioral in Provo. The juvenile and their parent decided that the juvenile would stay at Vantage Point. One of the officers assisted with the intake process by filling out the required paperwork before clearing the call.

Traffic accident

An officer responded to Lot 29 for a traffic accident. A BYU box truck was traveling westbound and stopped to make a left turn from 900 North into Lot 29 and was struck from behind by a passenger vehicle. There were no injuries reported. There was no damage to the BYU box truck. The second vehicle had front-end damage.

Drugs

Officers were dispatched to the WSC for a report of drugs that had been turned in by a staff member. Officers arrived and spoke with the suspect, who admitted to buying a controlled substance illegally. Officers confiscated the controlled substance and cited the suspect. Officers then booked the controlled substance into evidence at the BYU Police Station.

Unconscious

An officer was dispatched to Heritage Halls for a report of an individual who had lost consciousness and potentially had a stroke. BYU EMS and Provo Paramedics arrived before the officer. Provo Paramedics transported the patient to Utah Valley Hospital.

Suspicious

An officer responded to Lot 14 (underground parking) on a delayed report of four individuals possibly putting something in the air intake vents on level 3. Dispatch pulled security footage and did not observe anyone matching the descriptions provided. The officer arrived and did not locate anyone matching the description. The officer checked all of the air intake vents on level 1 and level 3 and found nothing suspicious in them.

Theft

An officer was dispatched to call a complainant regarding a delayed theft. The complainant’s front bicycle tire, hand pump, and front and rear lights were stolen from their apartment complex. There is no suspect information at this time.

Seizure

An officer and Provo Paramedics responded to the Richards Building on a report of a medical call. Paramedics transported the patient to the hospital.

Criminal mischief

An officer contacted a complainant who made an online report concerning criminal mischief. The complainant reported that someone had written “Fortnight” on the window of their vehicle. They stated it had been parked at Helaman J Hall for three days. It is unknown who wrote the word on the window. The complainant did not think there was any permanent damage but advised they would call if it didn’t come off.

Medical

An officer was dispatched to the Intramural Fields for a report of a sports camp attendee with possible heat stroke symptoms. Provo Paramedics arrived before the officer and evaluated the attendee. After speaking with the attendee’s parents, Provo Paramedics released the attendee to the sports camp directors.

Property damage

An officer responded to Lot 4 on the report of vehicle damage that occurred on July 15, 2024, between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The officer reviewed video surveillance and did not observe anyone go near the complainant’s vehicle on July 15 while it was parked in Lot 4. The complainant advised that it was possibly damaged at their apartment complex and stated that they would see if their complex had any video surveillance.

Unconscious

An officer responded to a medical report for a juvenile. After being medically evaluated, the Juvenile was cleared by Provo Fire. Provo Fire spoke with the juvenile’s parent and then released the juvenile.

Medical

A counselor with SOAR was supervising a group of juveniles when they experienced an allergic reaction outside the Engineering Building. BYU EMS and a Police Officer responded to the scene. EMS assessed the patient and determined they needed to be transported to the Student Health Center. Transportation was provided by BYU EMS.

Property damage

A complainant reported their vehicle was hit with a soccer ball while driving west on University Parkway, causing a break in their windshield. The officer assessed and photographed the damage for documentation and referred the complainant to BYU Risk Management.

Information

An FSY counselor reported that a female FSY participant informed them that a male participant had taken a picture of her “rear end” as she faced away from him and shared it on Instagram. The officer spoke with the victim and the counselor and advised that this incident was not criminal but was inappropriate behavior that should be addressed by the FSY counselors. No further police action was taken.

Information

A BYU officer was dispatched on a possible violation of a protective order at FSY. Dispatch was unable to locate the protective order. After talking to the complainant and their parent, it was decided that it was a no-contact order given in court. The complainant advised they were unsure if the person they saw was the subject of the no-contact order and that the subject had not contacted them. The complainant just wanted to be assured that the subject was not participating in FSY at the same time as they were. It was confirmed the subject was not participating in FSY.

Information

An officer was dispatched on a possible theft of chocolate milk from the back of a BYU delivery truck. Dispatch located video of the milk falling from the back of the truck on University Parkway and a passerby stopping and picking it up. Dispatch was able to locate a phone number for the registered owner of the vehicle that picked up the milk and the crates. The officer contacted the registered owner who had already dropped the milk off at BYU’s Food to Go. The reporting party was made aware of where the milk was and responded to pick it up.

Parking problem

An officer was dispatched to the Riviera Apartments when the complainant reported a motor home parked in the parking lot perpendicular to the parking stalls. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a female occupant who said she saw the parking lot was vacant and parked in the shade for an hour. The vehicle was registered in Arizona. The occupant said she would move the vehicle.

Citizen contact

An individual fell off their electric scooter and had minor injuries. They refused any medical or police assistance.

Keep peace

An officer was dispatched to call an FSY Coordinator. When the officer spoke with the coordinator, she said the parents of a 15-year-old were arriving at the residence hall to pick up their child. The coordinator stated the 15-year-old was reportedly vaping nicotine and the FSY administration asked them to return home. The coordinator said they wanted to inform law enforcement so an officer could be in the general area.

Theft

An officer took a delayed report of a theft. It was discovered the theft took place on July 11, 2024, at Heritage Building #16. The complainant advised that their backpack containing electronic devices and two signed books was stolen from the activity room. The complainant advised he has checked with lost and found several times and the items have not been turned in. The officer checked the camera footage but was unable to find any footage that covered the area where the bag was taken.

Property damage

An officer responded to Lot 20 on a property damage report. The driver of a car accidentally ran over a parking lot sign, knocking it down. There was no damage to the car, only the signpost in the parking lot. The officer gathered information and had dispatch submit a work order to the Grounds Office to replace the damaged signpost.



Juvenile problem

An officer was dispatched to contact the complainant regarding information about an FSY participant. In speaking with the complainant there were concerns of self-harm and illegal tobacco use. The involved juveniles were talked to by FSY staff. It was determined the self-harm was from the past. One tobacco vape was located. The officer took possession of the vape device and disposed of it. FSY staff contacted their parents and informed them of what they had discovered. Two participants were sent home due to violating FSY rules.

Citizen contact

An FSY employee called the police to report that a youth participant received a Snapchat from an unknown person that made her uncomfortable. The photo sent was not unlawful. The youth reportedly blocked the user and there was no report of reoccurring messages. I advised FSY to call the police back if reoccurring messages were received.