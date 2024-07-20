Cougars Weigh In: Reactions to Olympic Trials and Triumphs

As the 2024 Olympics approach, BYU students are buzzing with opinions and emotions about the various impactful stories emerging as the games grow closer. From groundbreaking moments in gender parity to the individual triumphs and challenges faced by their own peers, here’s how the Cougar community has been reacting.

Equal Gender Parity at the Olympics

The 2024 Olympics marked a significant stride towards gender equality, with equal participation and coverage of male and female athletes. This move has been widely celebrated at BYU, where inclusivity and fairness are deeply valued.

“I’m thrilled to see the Olympics making a commitment towards gender parity. It sets a great example for all sporting events,” said Shayla Hacking, a junior studying Exercise Science.

Alex Morgan’s Exclusion from the Roster

The exclusion of soccer star Alex Morgan from the Olympic roster has sparked mixed reactions among BYU students. Known for her remarkable achievements, including leading the U.S. Women’s National Team to World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019 and earning numerous individual accolades, Morgan’s absence is deeply felt. While some expressed disappointment over her omission and questioned the decision-making process, others acknowledged the challenges of selection in competitive sports.

“I’m disappointed Alex Morgan won’t be there, but it shows the high standards of competition in soccer,” said Katelyn Williams, the marketing coordinator over women’s soccer at BYU.

Shacarri Richardson’s Return to Racing

(Getty Images)

The news of Shacarri Richardson’s return to competitive racing after a suspension due to a positive marijuana test ignited conversations on campus.

“Shacarri’s comeback is a testament to her resilience and determination. It’s inspiring to see her back on track. It’s her comeback season and I’m excited to see all she can do,” said Allyssa Christiansen, a junior studying experience design and management.

Quincy Wilson’s Success at 16

Quincy Wilson competes in the men’s 400 meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

At just 16 years old, Quincy Wilson’s achievements have captured the attention of BYU students. Although he did not qualify for the 400 meters at the trials, he will still be heading to Paris as part of the U.S. team to run the 4×400 relay. A rising junior at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, Wilson will be the youngest American male track athlete to compete in the Olympics. His talent and maturity on the field have impressed many, who see him as a promising figure in the future of athletics.

“Quincy Wilson is a standout talent. His achievements at such a young age are remarkable. I was barely finishing my homework when I was that age,” said Jaxon Almodova, a freshman undecided on his major.

Suni Lee’s Triumph Over Adversity

(Getty Images)

Suni Lee’s inspiring comeback in gymnastics has resonated deeply with the BYU gymnastics community, especially knowing she has been battling complications with her kidneys. Students admired her resilience and determination to return to peak performance despite facing personal health challenges.

“Suni Lee’s story is incredible. Knowing she struggled with her health makes her achievements even more impressive. I’m excited to see what she and Simone can do as former all around champions,” said Sydney Benson, a senior on the gymnastics team.

BYU Track and Field Athletes’ Qualification

(Getty Images)

Locally, BYU’s track and field athletes have been making waves with their impressive performances. After weeks of rigorous and intense trials, the Olympic track and field teams are set, with BYU well-represented.

Six current or former BYU athletes will compete in track and field at the Paris Olympics. This group includes three marathoners — Conner Mantz, Clayton Young, and Rory Linkletter — and three steeplechasers — Kenneth Rooks, James Corrigan, and Courtney Wayment. Impressively, four of these six athletes are Utah high school graduates.

“The success of BYU’s track and field team is inspiring. It’s great to see our athletes achieving on a world stage. I am definitely tuning in to track and field this year,” said Ty Witt, a senior at BYU.

Overall, these stories have sparked meaningful discussions and reflections among BYU students, highlighting the values of determination, resilience, and inclusivity within the sports community. As the world of sports continues to evolve, the Cougar spirit remains strong in celebrating both triumphs and challenges faced by athletes around the globe.