Rocky Mountain Power submits price increase application, students respond

BYU’s Central Heating Plant helps provide power to campus. Rocky Mountain Power provides electricity to around 80% of Utah customers. (Ethan Pack)

Rocky Mountain Power submitted an application to the Utah Public Service Commission on June 28 that, if accepted, will increase customers’ electric bills in two parts over 25%.

Rates would increase from 8.18 center per kilowatt-hour to 9.50 cents/kWh on Feb. 23, 2025, and then to 10.49 cents/kWh on Jan 1, 2026, according to the application. For single family customers, this translates to an increase from $10 to $15, and for multi-family customers, prices would increase from $6 to $9 dollars.

Reasons for the price hike include a need to pay increasing wildfire insurance premiums as risks increase across the Western US and increases in net power costs.

When asked the reason for the two-part price increase, David Eskelsen, a Rocky Mountain Power company spokesperson, said it’s to reduce the immediate impact and help people ease into increased rates.

“It’s a mitigation proposal, because we do recognize that that represents a significant increase in the cost of residential customers,” he said.

Students asked about the potential increase shared that while they would prefer not to pay more for electricity, their options were limited.

“I don’t think that would affect my life too much as I just pay it and continue on. I wouldn’t want it, obviously,” computer science major Adam Rustad said. “But I mean, everything’s going up in price.”

Rusted said the most he would pay in addition to his current bill before seeking other options is 40%.

“Ideally, I try to save money anywhere I possibly can so I don’t think I’d be too fond of it,” experience design management major Lucy Dangleish said. “But I think like most people we wouldn’t look a lot into it and we probably just pay it to be honest.

Dangleish pays between $20 and $40 for utilities each month and said that because electrical bills are taken out of her bank account similar to a subscription, continuing to pay is easier than the alternative.

The application faces strong opposition from Utah lawmakers. Governor Cox spoke out against the price hike on X, formerly Twitter, and called the proposal “completely unacceptable”.

“The audacity and lack of awareness with this request seriously calls into question management at RMP. I will do everything I can to make sure a rate increase of that magnitude never sees the light of day,” he said.

Student apartment complexes contacted for comment about if they would increase prices for their residents did not respond. Rocky Mountain Power serves about 80% of customers in Utah, according to Eskelsen, and is the largest power company in Utah.