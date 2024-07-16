Tonya Fischio encourages students to let Christ’s light shine through them

Tonya Fischio, assistant dean of communications and public relations in the College of Life Sciences, compared stained glass and polished agate to the light of Jesus Christ at the July 16 devotional.

Fischio, who has worked for BYU for more than 20 years, started her address by emphasizing the beauty of stained glass windows in temples around the world. These pieces are beautiful on their own, she said, but become even more so when light shines through.

“Constructed with lead and glass, the artist then has the privilege to partner with God who provides the third essential element to give this art form its greatest glory — light,” she said.

She said that like stained glass, students and their fields of study are the most impactful when they allow Christ’s light to shine through them. Becoming a person who can best radiate this light is a process that requires Christ’s help.

“How is the Savior beveling you? Where is he cutting and shaping so that you may reflect the most of His light?” Fischio said. “By placing yourself in the hands of the Master Artist, He can transform you, too.”

She shared several stories of students who are examples of “brilliant stars,” students who embrace BYU’s dual heritage of study and faith. Fischio spoke of Jared Hunter, a student who arrived to BYU with no interest in religion. Through professors and friends who “magnified their work through he light of Christ,” Hunter was baptized.

His research included designing shoes to speed the recovery time of vulnerable populations, including heart attack and stroke patients. Hunter’s work is an example of Christ’s light shining through his work to bless others.

Tony Fischio, assistant Dean of Communications at the College of Life Sciences, speaks to BYU students, faculty and staff at the July 16 devotional. She focused her remarks on how students can become better conduits for Christ’s light. (Ethan Pack)

“As one of the ‘brilliant stars’ at BYU, Jared is ready to share his light and knowledge to improve the quality of life for those who suffer from heart attacks, strokes, surgery, or illnesses—all for the benefit of the world,” Fischio said.

Fischio also reiterated President Nelson’s address about “our divine identity”—children of God, children of the covenant and disciples of Christ. Fully embracing these identities is done with the help of the Holy Ghost, she said.

“If you invite the Spirit into all your life’s endeavors and seek to follow the promptings of the Holy Ghost, you will be right where you need to be, right when you need to be, with just the right preparation and knowledge to radiate the light of Christ wherever God places you,” she emphasized.

Fischio asked students to “cherish the time you have here at BYU, where a sacred space has been designed to invite the Spirit into all that you learn, all that you do and all that you are.”

Through Christ, the effort students apply to their studies, research and endeavors is amplified, she said.

In her testimony, Fischio emphasized that Christ knows each student individually.

“He knows your texture, your color, and your value. He fully understands your potential, and if you allow Him to shape you and maybe even bevel a few of your edges, He will place you in the exact location He needs for you to have the greatest impact on His work, to create His masterpiece,” she said.

Fischio closed her remarks by expressing excitement in seeing what BYU becomes in the last half of its second century, but was more eager to see what students become as they fully embrace their identity as children of God, children of the covenant, and disciples of Jesus Christ.