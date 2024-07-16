New BYU Creamery on Ninth to open in 2025

On Friday, July 12, a groundbreaking was held for a new Creamery on Ninth, set to open in 2025.

“We’ve been working for over a year to be able to say today that we are getting a new Creamery,” Stacie Conrad, general manager of BYU Creameries, said.

The Creamery building has existed for more than 80 years. While it holds memories for multiple generations of BYU customers, BYU Dining Services said it does not contain the space needed for a store that will best serve the campus community.

“If you’ve ever been to the Creamery right now, you can kind of see that it’s incredibly crowded, especially during FSY time, during the summers,” BYU Dining Services Marketing Manager Eric Christensen said. “There’s just not a lot of space in there.”

Christensen feared the old building may become unsafe.

“The infrastructure of the building does not support the changes needed to provide a modern shopping experience such as grocery delivery services, curbside pickup,” Brent Craig, the managing director for BYU Dining Services, said.

Despite the changes that will be made for the new Creamery on Ninth, BYU Dining Services plans to preserve the same beloved atmosphere found in the original.

“A lot of people love this building, it’s a lot of memories out here for a lot of people,” Christensen said. “We’re going to try to do some things to hold that rustic, that traditional feel of the Creamery as we build the new one.”

The new location will be able to provide a modern shopping experience, allowing consumers to find what they need more easily.

“We’re going to have a wonderful patio outside where they can sit,” Conrad said. “It’s going to be heated in the winter, it’s going to have misters in the summer.”

The Creamery on Ninth will be taken down to house a parking lot for the new location. However, it will not be closed during the construction.