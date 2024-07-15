Police Beat: July 6-12

Citizen contact

Police were contacted by a citizen who was crying. Police spoke with them, gave them a ride home and provided them with resources. They were not experiencing any suicidal ideations.

Parking problem

A complainant called to report that a vehicle had made contact with theirs while parking in Lot 37. An officer responded to the parking lot and had the owner of the other vehicle come out. It turned out that the owner of the other vehicle had parked first, and the complainant was the one who pulled in and caused the contact. The vehicles were separated and there was no damage. Neither party wanted any further action taken.

Found property

An officer responded to the Richards Building practice field for some found property. The items were photographed, documented and turned over to lost and found.

A backpack containing beer, marijuana, paraphernalia and prescription medications was found at the Y Trailhead. The officer was not able to make contact with the owner. The beer was destroyed, the drugs and paraphernalia were booked in as evidence to be destroyed and the backpack was booked in to hold for the owner.

Suspicious

An officer was notified of a potential delayed shoplifting incident at the Creamery on Ninth. After investigating the incident, there was no physical proof that the theft occurred, though there were suspicious circumstances. The suspect’s identity is not known and no witnesses saw them stealing anything from the store. This case will remain open pending further information.

An early morning student employee was walking onto campus on the west side of the Life Sciences Building at 4:50 a.m. when she felt that a male dressed in dark clothes ran aggressively toward her. The student filed an online report three hours later and an officer investigated the potential threat. The officer located security camera footage of the incident, which did show a male dressed in dark pants and a grey sweat jacket running on the sidewalk toward her, but there was no evidence to indicate ill intent on the runner’s part. Camera footage shows other early morning students in the area at the same time and the suspected runner continued west on the sidewalk with no attempted contact with the complainant. The investigating officer followed up with the complainant regarding the status of this case. The case was closed.

An officer was dispatched to the Y Trailhead regarding an individual who made the complainant feel unsafe. The complainant reported seeing them several times and said they were hiding in the bushes. The suspect was wearing a type of work uniform and an orange T-shirt. The first time the complainant called, they hung up and by the time dispatch was able to speak with them again, both the complainant and suspect had left the area separately. An officer drove through the parking lot, which was full, but there were no other complaints regarding the suspect.

An officer took a phone report for a suspicious incident at Heritage Halls Building 16. An FSY participant reported that somebody had moved their bed out of place, and their suitcase was left in the middle of the floor while they were out of the room for a while. The participant reported nothing missing or damaged and believed it might have been a prank. There are no known people involved. This is an information-only report.

Animal problem

An officer was notified of an animal that was potentially in distress while in a locked vehicle at the Marriott Center parking lot. Before the officer could arrive, the vehicle’s owner returned to the vehicle and left.

Fall

An adult visiting campus was walking out of the east side of the McKay Building when they missed a step, twisted their ankle and fell. They were treated by BYU EMS and released to their spouse who was on scene.

Criminal mischief

While an officer was patrolling BYU property, they located graffiti in the tunnel under University Avenue near the Ellsworth Building. Pictures of the graffiti were taken and a work order was put in to have it painted over by BYU Grounds.

Officers responded to Maeser Hill for some light poles that were vandalized. Officers located two poles that had been written on with a large Sharpie. They photographed the vandalism and contacted the grounds office to have it removed. Officers walked the majority of the trail and found no more vandalism.

Accident – property damage

An officer was dispatched to a possible delayed traffic accident in Lot 45. After reviewing surveillance footage, the officer determined that the damage to the complainant’s vehicle was not caused in Lot 45. The officer advised the complainant of the results of the investigation. The complainant stated that they were not sure where the accident and damage occurred.

An officer responded to the MTC for property damage from a parked grounds UTV that rolled backward into a gate. The officer documented and photographed the damage. Access Management was contacted and they responded and disabled the gate. MTC Security coned off the area.

Lost property

A complainant lost their purse sometime during the night of July 7, 2024, but was unsure where they lost it. They requested that an officer check security cameras to verify they left their dorm with the purse, which the officer was able to confirm. The complainant requested a report for documentation and an NCIC listing for the expensive camera that was in their purse. They will provide the serial number at a later time.

Medical

An officer was dispatched to the Jesse Knight Building for a report of an FSY attendee having a seizure. The officer arrived and found the attendee conscious and breathing. They stated they had epilepsy and had forgotten to take their medication. BYU EMS and Provo paramedics evaluated the attendee and spoke with their parent. The parent decided to come and pick up the attendee to go back home for the day.

Welfare check

An officer was dispatched to a welfare check at Helaman Halls. The complainant was concerned that their child’s phone was pinging in the parking lot. The officer located the subject’s vehicle and observed their cell phone on the front seat plugged into a charger. The officer attempted to call the complainant back but did not get an answer. A message was left on the complainant’s phone advising them of what was found.

BYU police officers responded to a report of an unknown individual sleeping in the main building of the West Campus library. When the officers arrived, the individual was not on the scene but their property had been abandoned in the library. The officers took the property for safekeeping.

Traffic offense

An officer on foot patrol observed a dark-colored car driving at a high rate of speed past the West View Building and Joseph F. Smith Building. Dispatch obtained the license plate number from the LPR system and the owner’s phone number. The officer contacted the owner, a current student who admitted to driving the car a bit fast that night on campus. The officer issued the driver a warning and documented the incident.

Trespassing

An officer responded to West Campus for a trespassing incident. The complainant called while locking the building and observed an adult inside. When approached, the individual stated they were leaving, but suddenly ran up the stairs to the second floor. Officers located the suspect and advised them that they were no longer welcome on campus. The same individual was warned about sleeping in the buildings on campus by an officer earlier that day. The officer gave the suspect a 72-hour trespass warning for BYU campus. They collected their belongings and left the campus.

Theft

BYU police were notified of a delayed theft at Outdoors Unlimited. An unknown suspect stole a part of the old store sign while the sign was being replaced. The reporting party stated the old sign was supposed to be used in another part of the store but had been left unattended for a few days. The officer is waiting for pictures of the stolen property to be sent by the reporting party.

Burglary

A subject broke the glass door to the rear of the Student Athlete Building while only wearing underwear. While inside, the subject stole and ate some food, and at one point took off their underwear so they were completely naked. The subject was contacted inside the building and claimed they did not remember how they got there but admitted they had broken the glass door and taken the food. The subject was taken into custody and booked at Utah County Jail for burglary, criminal mischief, theft and lewdness.

Found person

A four-year-old child was found crying just outside the library without parental supervision. The child was contacted, and officers helped them calm down while other officers looked for their parents. One of their parents was found with a large family group and was unaware their four-year-old had left. The two were reunited without incident.

Information

BYU Police were notified of a possible missing juvenile after FSY. The juvenile was found almost immediately after the police were notified. They were located sitting in front of the Creamery on Ninth. No further action was taken.

Disorderly

An officer was advised of vehicle occupants who were throwing objects into an FSY dance. The officer was provided a plate number and learned that the vehicle was registered right off of campus. The officer responded to the address listed and spoke with two parents who advised that their child and his friends had the vehicle. The officer asked one of the parents to call their child and his friends and have them come home so the officer could address the issue. The officer spoke with the juveniles and explained the possible consequences of their actions. The officer spoke with the parents of the involved juveniles. The officer advised that the situation would be documented and no charges would be filed at that time.

Assault

Police officers responded to Heritage Halls Building 16 for a report of two juvenile siblings who had been fighting. The officers spoke with the parent of the juveniles who gave the officer permission to speak to them. The officers gathered the details of the incident. After consulting with the on-call detective, who also spoke with the county attorney’s office, it was determined this was a family problem and juvenile court would not file charges. The officers left the children in the care of the FSY counselors until their parent could pick them up.

Agency assist

A Child Abuse Neglect Report was received by the Division of Child and Family Services regarding an incident that happened at FSY on May 30, 2024. This case is being investigated by DCFS and BYU Police. A Children’s Justice Center Interview has been scheduled at the Provo CJC to conduct an interview.