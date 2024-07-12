Shedeur Sanders says “I know we’re everybody’s Super Bowl.” Is he right?

Shedeur Sanders “I know we’re everybody’s Super Bowl.” Is he right?

Potential NFL first-round pick and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders claimed that every team’s Super Bowl this year is facing the Buffaloes. But is Sanders right? Are fans justified in their outrage over his comments?

Both sides have valid points.

From Sanders’ perspective, there’s a reason why the majority of media at Big-12 media days were gathered around Colorado’s table. There’s a reason First Take leads their show with Colorado football now. There’s a reason people are constantly talking about a 4-8 football team.

Every diehard or casual sports fan is fascinated by them, either negatively or positively, everyone has an opinion on the Buffaloes. Every player wants their chance to shine on the national stage when facing Coach Prime and the Buffaloes. Sanders is right: every team this year will have their game against Colorado circled on the calendar.

From the outraged fans’ perspective, they are also right. If you’re a fan of a 9-win team like West Virginia, it’s normal to feel slighted that your team, which performed much better than a 4-8 Colorado last season, is hardly getting mentioned at Big-12 media days.

It’s understandable to be annoyed hearing about a team that performed much worse than your own being talked about incessantly.

Should we be talking about a 4-8 team as much as we do? Probably not. Is that going to stop anyone from talking about Colorado? Absolutely not. Colorado, Coach Prime, and his sons generate views, and that’s what will continue to be discussed at the end of the day.

People always say, “We hate hearing about LeBron, the Cowboys, and the Yankees all the time.” Yet, nothing in sports gets more consistent engagement than those three topics. If people genuinely disliked those topics, the top sports networks would stop discussing them. In reality, we secretly want to watch the LeBron hot take clip. You still find yourself clicking on that post—it’s a guilty pleasure.

Sanders and his father have put a massive target on their backs this fall, and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds.