Jimmer steals the show at Big 12 media days

Surprise guest Jimmer Fredette, BYU alum and Team USA 3×3 basketball player, showed up in Las Vegas on Wednesday at the Big 12 Football Media Days.

The 2011 college basketball consensus national player of the year spoke with coach Kalani Sitake, athletic director Tom Holmoe and other BYU representatives and players at the conference.

Fredette will be in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games later this month.