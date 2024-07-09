The Provo Farmers Market encourages local entrepreneurship

The Provo Farmers Market is a staple in Provo’s local business scene.

The market is open at Pioneer Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., from June until late October. Shoppers from all over Utah County travel to the market to browse, buy and sell fun and often homemade products.

Reputable businesses such as Cupbop and Waffle Love sprouted from this market.

Many vendors such as Linda Chadburn, turned their hobbies into a growing business.

“Today we got homemade caramels. We have six flavors: original, pecan, pretzel, marshmallow, walnut and salted, mixed nuts, all handmade within the last two weeks,” Chadburn said.

This is Chadburn’s first year as a vendor at the market. She worked in public education for 32 years and often made caramels for her coworkers.

“When I retired, a lot of them were like, ‘Hey, how are we going to get your caramels? You should sell them.’ And so I thought, I’ll give it a shot,” Chadburn said.

Chadburn is just one example of the growing number of vendors.

The market now has more farmers and vendors than ever with an increase of about 20% from last year.

“I just love the entrepreneurial aspect of it that each of these vendors represents a different dream, and there’s a whole wide range of what those dreams mean,” Matt Taylor, the market’s executive director, said.

The market also hosts a blend of cultures, with music and products as varied as the customers.

Numerous healthy products such as honey, eggs and produce are also available for customers.

“if you’re looking to improve your diet, we have the most local, most fresh produce in the state,” Taylor said.

Taylor encouraged people to check out the market for themselves and see what kinds of products are available.

“It’s as local as Utah can be local,” Taylor said.

For more information on the market or how to become a vendor, visit the market website.