Brett Yormark opens Big 12 Football media days with high expectations for the league

In typical fashion, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark started his introductory press conference with bold takes and loads of optimism for the conference.

“There has never been a better time than right now, to be a part of the Big 12,” Yormark said. “We are more relevant now than ever before.”

Yormark started the press conference addressing the past year for the Big 12, noting the six national championship across all sports, as well as the increase in exposure, social media impressions and brand deals.

Yormark also spent an ample amount of time addressing the new additions to the conference, referring to them as the “four corner schools.” In just two years, the conference has gone from 10 to 16 members. Half of the conference was not a part of the Big 12 just two years ago.

“We added the four corner schools and solidified ourselves as one of the top three conferences in America,” Yormark said.

Much of Yormark’s initial comments were focused on looking forward to the upcoming football season and athletic year. He emphasized the depth of the conference and the amount of competition from top to bottom. He mentioned that November will be advertised as a race to the Big 12 Championship.

“On the football front, we will be the deepest conference in America. Every week will matter,” Yormark said.

When asked what made him so confident in a statement like that, Yormark pointed to the diversity and strength of the teams.

“I think there’s a lot of parity,” he said. “I think it’s only natural and appropriate to think that way.”

The rest of the press conference and subsequent opening for questions was spent discussing the Big 12’s brand partnerships and deals.

Yormark pointed out the continued partnership with ESPN and FOX, and the increased viewership from last year.

“Almost two years ago they bet on the big 12,” Yormark said about ESPN. “I assured them we’d deliver, and we will.”

Yormark also took the time to announce a few things such as the introduction of the Big 12 alumni council, which will include alumni from each team. These members will be announced Wednesday.

Also announced was a new partnership with Microsoft tablets to be used in games, a new partnership with TuneIn Radio, and a potential Big 12 Women’s soccer matchup in Mexico.

Yormark finished the press conference as confident as he started it.

“I assure you, Big 12 schools will compete at the highest level,” Yormark said. “I will not stop until we are the number one conference in America.”