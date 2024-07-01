James Corrigan’s journey to become an Olympian

BYU’s sophomore runner, James Corrigan, clinched his ticket to Paris after running 8:13:87 in the steeplechase on Saturday. Corrigan’s journey to the Olympics took hard work, tenacity, mental strength, and lots of organization.

Last week, Corrigan placed third in the U.S. Olympic trials, but did not hit the Olympic standard of 8:15:00. While BYU teammate Kenneth Rooks and second-place finisher Matthew Wilkinson also did not make the time at the trials, their world rank allowed them to qualify for Paris. Corrigan was ranked no. 82 in the world rankings, so he had to meet the time requirement for the possibility of going to France.

So, what did BYU track Head Coach Ed Eyestone do? With BYU’s connections they found a small meet in Philadelphia and arranged to add steeplechase to the program. They scheduled the race at 8 p.m., six days after the U.S. Trials, so Corrigan had the best weather conditions possible. This would be Corrigan’s third race in eight days.

During most races, Corrigan tunes out any extra noise. This past race, however, was designed specifically for him and was a little different.

“Most races I don’t hear a thing. . .but this race I could hear everybody! It also helped that Kenny [Kenneth Rooks] was in my face screaming. Hearing everybody and knowing they were cheering for me was a unique race,” said Corrigan.

“The amount of pressure that was on this young man was unreal,” said Eyestone. “To finish in the top three at the Olympic Trials, then being asked to essentially run sub 8:15.00 and also to come out here in not ideal weather conditions and perform like he did was amazing.”

“What he did this last Saturday made it even more special because he outran the Olympic standard, and that is not an easy thing to do. Especially within less than a week after you just ran the best race of your life,” said Rooks.

Courtesy: BYU Photo

Six weeks prior, Corrigan’s best time was 8:46:60. After training with stellar athletes, he dropped his time by 33 seconds. Not only did he beat the Olympic standard, but he set a new program record.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Corrigan. “I am really proud of my progression.”

Corrigan joins BYU alums Rooks and Courtney Wayment as steeplechase representatives for Team USA.

“Now, I am so excited knowing that I am [officially representing] Team USA,” said Corrigan. “I am so excited to represent the nation and to give a voice to other college athletes that I train with.”

Leading up to the Games, Corrigan was not only training, but also getting married! After his honeymoon he will train with Rooks and Eyestone in Provo before competing to the Games.

Corrigan is eager to prepare and is confident in his and Rooks’ abilities.

“I don’t know what to expect,” said Corrigan, “I trust my training, I trust Kenny, and if he thinks we can do certain things—let’s do it.”