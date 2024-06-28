Utah Valley looks ahead to Fourth of July celebrations

America’s Freedom Festival will feature several events throughout the coming week to celebrate July Fourth. The Freedom Festival will have a flag display and more for the Children’s Parade on June 29. (America’s Freedom Festival)

Independence Day is just around the corner, and Utah Valley will feature several activities for Utahns looking for an evening or weekend of entertainment.

America’s Freedom Festival

Utah Valley’s most widespread event celebrating America’s birthday is America’s Freedom Festival. Instead of two or three days of fun in one spot, America’s Freedom Festival is hosting events in both Provo and Orem beginning throughout the upcoming weeks.

The Children’s Parade will take place on June 29 starting at 10:30 a.m. in Provo and is one of the first Independence Day activities available in Utah Valley. America’s Freedom Festival describes the event as “not only a fun activity for the family, it also is a chance to educate the youth on freedom and respect.”

Provo will continue the festivities with the Patriotic Service and the Freedom Awards Gala. The Patriotic Service will be held on Sunday, June 30 in the Marriott Center with Elder Matthew S. Holland as the keynote speaker. The Freedom Awards Gala on July 2 will honor recipients who defend “freedom, family, and country,” according to the Freedom Awards Gala website, and will take place in the Utah Valley Convention Center.

America’s Freedom Festival will include a hot air balloon festival. The Balloon Fest will be from 6-8 a.m. every morning from July 4-6. (America’s Freedom Festival)

For Provo residents looking for events similar to farmers markets or carnivals, events such as the Balloon Fest and Freedom Days will be available beginning July 3. The Balloon Fest will take place in the early mornings at Fox Field, and Freedom Days will go until 11 p.m. on Center Street in Provo.

America’s Freedom Festival’s Stadium of Fire is not just any firework show. The Jonas Brothers will perform at Stadium of Fire as well as Zion’s Youth Symphony and Chorus. (America’s Freedom Festival)

Orem will also host Independence Day activities. Colonial Fest and Military History Days both take place beginning on July 4, spotlighting the colonial period of the Revolution and interactions with the country’s servicemen.

America’s Freedom Festival also offers quieter events. Orem is offering an “inspirational and educational experience” at the Cries of Freedom & the American Heritage Museum, according to the website, and Provo will provide a Fine Art Show at the Historic County Courthouse.

On July 4, America’s Freedom Festival will host its Freedom Run and Grand Parade. The Freedom Run includes a 5K, a 10K and a mile run sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare. For those who may not want to wake up early for a run, Center Street will be home to the festival’s grand parade.

As a grand finale, America’s Freedom Festival will provide a firework show with three special guests — LaVell Edwards Stadium will be the Stadium of Fire with the Jonas Brothers on stage.

Thanksgiving Point Freedom Celebration

America’s Freedom Festival is not the only source of celebration for Independence Day. Lehi’s Electric Park will conduct the Thanksgiving Point Freedom Celebration, complete with fireworks, music and free admission.

Salt Lake Bees baseball and fireworks

Another event to look forward to is the Salt Lake Bees game on July 4. The baseball team invites prospective spectators to “celebrate Independence Day with America’s pastime” with their own firework show right after the game.

Old-fashioned celebration at This is the Place Heritage Park

Salt Lake City is also offering Fourth of July events. Salt Lake City Liberty Days will have an “old-fashioned celebration” at This is The Place Heritage Park.

There are plenty of firework shows throughout Utah Valley for July 4. Pleasant Grove City hosts an annual show in Discovery Park. (Pleasant Grove City)

Pleasant Grove fireworks

There will be an annual fireworks show at Discovery Park in Pleasant Grove. The park warns that the venue has limited parking, but the show will start at dusk and last throughout the evening.

Millcreek Common Independence Eve

The Millcreek Common Independence Eve will avoid the busy Fourth of July evening by hosting an air show, drone show and performances by Luchadores and Flying Aces on July 3.

Salt Lake City drone show

July 4 will not be the last day to enjoy festivities. Instead of fireworks, there will be a drone show in Salt Lake City on July 5. There will be food trucks, live music and slc.gov advises that the best views are from Jordan Park’s main field.