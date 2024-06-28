By Kenady Clark
BYU Alum Courtney Wayment Becomes an Olympian

BYU alum Courtney Wayment qualified to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as she placed second in the USATF Olympic Trials on Thursday night at Hayward Field. 

The professional On runner ran a career best of 9:06.50 to qualify for her first Olympics after placing fourth and missing the 2021 games by just one place. 

“That fourth place never leaves you,” Wayment said. “When you watch your dreams run away from you in the last 30 seconds of a race, it makes you feel something that you don’t ever want to feel again. This year the honor is all mine and it just goes out to all the people in my corner who support me.”

During her time at BYU, Wayment won four national championships; the indoor 3000m and distance medley relay in 2022, and the 3000m steeplechase and indoor 5000m in 2022. She holds two program records, 9:16.00 in the 3000m steeplechase and 15:15.46 in the indoor 5000m.

The first round of the women’s 3000m steeplechase is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10:05 am CET, with the final round on Tuesday, Aug 6 at 9:10 pm CET. 

Wayment joins fellow BYU alumnus Jimmer Fredette (3×3 Basketball, USA), Connor Mantz (Marathon, USA), Clayton Young (Marathon, USA) and Rory Linkletter (Marathon, Canada) as they compete in Paris. 

